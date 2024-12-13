Quantcast
U.S. Treasury Sec. Says ’Sorry’ for Ruining Economy

'History will not be kind to Janet Yellen...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Janet Yellen
Janet Yellen / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, appointed by Joe Biden, recently apologized for ruining the American economy.

Fox News reported that Yellen apologized during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit after Greg Ip, the Journal’s chief economic commentator, said that Biden and Yellen are leaving behind a significant budget deficit and asked whether she is sorry about not fixing the problem.

“Well, I am concerned about fiscal sustainability. And I am sorry that we haven’t made more progress. I believe that the deficit needs to be brought down, especially now that we’re in an environment of higher interest rates,” Yellen replied.

However, before the summit, Yellen was gaslighting Americans into thinking the U.S. economy was doing great.

“Today, the U.S. economy is in strong shape, with a robust labor market and solid economic growth. Tune in as I join @Greg_Ip at the @WSJ CEO Council Summit to discuss the economic progress we have made under the leadership of @POTUS and @VP,” Yellen wrote on Twitter.

Conservatives, like @zerohedge, criticized Yellen for her recent comments and the fact that they would not fix the economy.

“US debt rose by $8.2 trillion while Yellen was Fed Chair or Vice Chair, and by $8.5 trillion while she was Treasury Secretary,” @zerohedge wrote. “In other words, Janet Yellen has personally overseen $16.7 trillion, or 46%, of all the debt increase in the history of the USA. But she is ‘sorry.'”

Other people, including Elon Musk, responded to Yellen’s recent comments by showing how shocked they were after hearing them.

“Wow,” Musk wrote.

Some people also said they would not accept Yellen’s apology after she ruined the American economy.

“Janet Yellen has apologized for overseeing the greatest intergenerational theft in American history. I don’t accept her apology,” former U.S. Senate candidate John E. Deaton wrote.

Others pointed out that Yellen’s apology was fake since she didn’t care about Americans struggling during the current Biden-Yellen economy.

“Those who mortgaged our future to reward themselves & their cronies in recent years have [three] words for us: ‘Oops, my bad,'” @menlobear wrote.

Meghan McCain also suggested that “history will not be kind to Janet Yellen.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
