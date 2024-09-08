To Match Biden’s 532 Days Off, American Workers Would Have to Work 48 Yrs

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Being the most powerful individual in the world isn’t as exhausting as it seems—just ask President Joe Biden.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, 2021, Biden has spent approximately 532 days on vacation—that is 40% of his time as president away from Washington.

The average American would need to work roughly 48 years, assuming an average of 11 vacation days per year, to match the time off Biden has taken in less than four years, according to estimates by the Republican National Committee and the New York Post.

Over the past three weeks, Biden has been secluded at a luxurious 8,000-acre estate in California and his multi-million-dollar vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

This staggering absence has ignited concerns about a potential power vacuum in the nation’s capital, especially as Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for the 2024 presidential election.

Mark Paoletta, a senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America and former Trump official, minced no words in response to Biden’s vacations.

“The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency,” Paoletta told the Post.

“Inflation has been out of control; prices still way too high; our border overrun with millions of illegal aliens committing violent crimes on our citizens; the world in a perilous state; and all Biden wants to do is go on vacation and check out — for more than 530 days,” Paoletta added.

Paoletta’s comments followed a post by RNC Research on X (formerly Twitter) featuring video footage of Biden sunbathing in Delaware with the beach as his backdrop.

“Biden spent today — his 16th straight day on vacation — lounging on the beach,” the RNC Research noted. “He has spent a total of 532 days (40.3% of his presidency) on vacation. Who’s running the country?”

Delaware and California are not the only destinations Biden has frequented.

As reported by the Post, the commander-in-chief has also traveled to properties with a collective worth of $84 million, including St. Croix in the Caribbean, Kiawah Island in South Carolina, Lake Tahoe in California and Nantucket Island in Massachusetts.