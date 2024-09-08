Quantcast
Sunday, September 8, 2024

DOJ Arrests Illegal Alien over ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting NYC

'The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Merrick Garland
Attorney General Merrick Garland / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The DOJ foiled a terrorist plot by a would-be illegal alien targeting Jewish Americans in New York City, thwarting what could have been one of the deadliest attacks in recent U.S. history. 

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national living in Canada, planned a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn on or around Oct. 7, marking one year since the Hamas attack on Israel. 

Khan, plotting on behalf of ISIS, hired a smuggler to help him cross into the U.S. illegally through the northern border, according to a criminal indictment.

The accused suspect was arrested on Wednesday just 12 miles from the U.S. and now faces charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that the FBI led the investigation with the help of Canadian law enforcement.

“The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible,” Garland said in a press statement.  

He added, “Thanks to the investigative work of the FBI, and the quick action of our Canadian law enforcement partners, the defendant was taken into custody.” 

The indictment alleges that Khan posted pro-ISIS content on social media in November 2023, and then began communicating with two undercover law enforcement agents about his intent to carry out the terror attack. During these conversations, Khan allegedly revealed that he received assistance from a U.S.-based associate. 

While the full role of the undercover agents is unclear, Khan allegedly instructed them to acquire AR-style rifles, ammunition and other supplies for the attack, according to the indictment. 

Khan identified Oct. 7 as the “best day for targeting” Jewish individuals because of the anniversary of the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

On that day, Hamas terrorists indiscriminately killed roughly 1,200 people. Several hundreds of individuals were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip, where some of them remain captive.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Elton John Praises Trump’s ‘Brilliant’ Use of ‘Little Rocket Man’ for Kim Jong Un
Next article
To Match Biden’s 532 Days Off, American Workers Would Have to Work 48 Yrs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com