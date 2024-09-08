DOJ Arrests Illegal Alien over ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting NYC

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The DOJ foiled a terrorist plot by a would-be illegal alien targeting Jewish Americans in New York City, thwarting what could have been one of the deadliest attacks in recent U.S. history.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national living in Canada, planned a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn on or around Oct. 7, marking one year since the Hamas attack on Israel.

Khan, plotting on behalf of ISIS, hired a smuggler to help him cross into the U.S. illegally through the northern border, according to a criminal indictment.

The accused suspect was arrested on Wednesday just 12 miles from the U.S. and now faces charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that the FBI led the investigation with the help of Canadian law enforcement.

“The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible,” Garland said in a press statement.

He added, “Thanks to the investigative work of the FBI, and the quick action of our Canadian law enforcement partners, the defendant was taken into custody.”

The indictment alleges that Khan posted pro-ISIS content on social media in November 2023, and then began communicating with two undercover law enforcement agents about his intent to carry out the terror attack. During these conversations, Khan allegedly revealed that he received assistance from a U.S.-based associate.

While the full role of the undercover agents is unclear, Khan allegedly instructed them to acquire AR-style rifles, ammunition and other supplies for the attack, according to the indictment.

Khan identified Oct. 7 as the “best day for targeting” Jewish individuals because of the anniversary of the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

On that day, Hamas terrorists indiscriminately killed roughly 1,200 people. Several hundreds of individuals were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip, where some of them remain captive.