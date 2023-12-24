What Border? Biden Plans St. Croix Getaway for New Year’s Eve

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, are set to depart for the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday to spend the end of the year there, the White House announced on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

Although the White House didn’t specify the exact location or duration of Biden’s vacation, this marks his second consecutive New Year’s Eve in St. Croix, a small tropical island within the Virgin Islands.

Struggling Biden to head to St. Croix as year-end migrant surge continues https://t.co/UUCLrv1q39 pic.twitter.com/PsDJTHNomD — New York Post (@nypost) December 24, 2023

In 2022, Biden spent the New Year’s eve holiday at an opulent beach-front villa owned by billionaires Bill and Connie Neville, prominent donors who contributed over $10,000 to the Biden campaign in 2020, according to the NY Post.

Biden is no stranger to with luxurious, multi-million-dollar homes. For Thanksgiving, he retreated to the $38.9 million Nantucket compound owned by billionaire David Rubenstein, a longtime ally.

No ordinary Joe: A look back at Biden’s $84M in vacation stays thanks to some of America’s richest people https://t.co/YNk6xdquK4 pic.twitter.com/vjrPdTPE9z — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2023

The 2023 vacation announcement follow scathing criticism directed at the Biden administration over widespread illegal immigration, according to the NY Post.

A growing number of bipartisan governors and mayors have slammed the Biden administration for mishandling the border crisis.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz., deployed the state’s national guard to address rampant illegal border crossings. Similarly, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, signed historic legislation empowering state law enforcement to arrest illegal aliens attempting to cross the border.

BREAKING: AZ Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order to send the National Guard to southern Arizona to assist with border efforts: “With this Executive Order, I am taking action where the federal government won’t…” pic.twitter.com/TLhF2q98QF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 15, 2023

When President Biden allowed Title 42 to expire and opened the floodgates to more illegal crossings, Texas didn’t sit idly by. I launched the new Texas Tactical Border Force, elite trained soldiers who help intercept and repel migrants trying to enter Texas illegally. pic.twitter.com/lI9mvdX3pq — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 22, 2023

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson criticized the federal government for neglecting the crisis affecting Chicago due to unprecedented illegal immigration and New York City Mayor Eric Adams suspended several NYPD recruitments to pay for the taxpayer-funded shelters and services to illegal aliens.

Even the U.S. Virgin Islands have experienced the impact of illegal immigration.

According to the Daily Caller, Border Patrol encounters in the Puerto Rico-based Ramey Sector, which also oversees the Virgin Islands, have surpassed 1,600 in fiscal year 2023. This number is significantly higher than the 670 and 356 illegal aliens apprehended in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, respectively.