EXCLUSIVE: Cruz Predicts Texas Victory, Dares Vance w/ Food and Football Bet

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, publicly challenged Vice President-elect J.D. Vance on Tuesday to a bet on Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal between the University of Texas and Ohio State University at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium.

Hey @JDVance —care for a wager on the UT-Ohio State game? Loser brings beer & food from his home state & delivers it wearing the winning jersey?#HookEm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2025

Vance, a former senator from Ohio, accepted Cruz’s storied wager, in which the winner receives beer and food from the loser’s home state—delivered by the loser wearing the jersey of the winning team.

“Hey @JDVance — care for a wager on the UT-Ohio State game?” Cruz wrote on X. “Loser brings beer & food from his home state & delivers it wearing the winning jersey?”

Vance responded by asking, “Alright which Texas ice cream should I have Ted bring when the Buckeyes win?”

Alright which Texas ice cream should I have Ted bring when the Buckeyes win? https://t.co/skyZ88MDsK — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 7, 2025

The only possible answer is Blue Bell ice cream. Plus Texas BBQ & Shiner Bock beer. But, it won’t matter because the Horns are gonna win! Texas by 5. #HookEm https://t.co/9h2dS6AqJC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2025

Cruz told Vance that “the only possible answer” is Blue Bell ice cream, adding that he prefers Texas BBQ & Shiner Bock beer.

However, the Texan followed up by saying his recommendations “won’t matter because the Horns are gonna win!”

The senator brought up the buzz generated by his bet with Vance on Tuesday’s episode of his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. He predicted, “The Horns are going to win Texas by five.”

Cruz reflected on his history of sports betting with members of Congress, including with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and ex-Sen. Krysten Sinema on the 2023 World Series, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey on the basketball in June 2024 and Sen. Maria Cantwell on ice hockey in May 2023.

“I can’t wait for the Buckeyes to travel to the Cotton Bowl, enjoy some Texas hospitality, and get their asses kicked by the Horns. Then, I’ll discover what the heck Ohio beer is, while J.D. enjoys being decked out in burnt orange. Hook ‘em!” Cruz told Headline USA in an exclusive comment.

Contrary to mainstream media’s “Cruz curse” narrative, which unfairly argues that the Texas senator’s attendance at sports games leads to a loss, Cruz was spotted attending various victorious matchups for his home state throughout the years.

He previously slammed the “dishonest press” on social media by revealing his years-long attendance at Astros home games, requesting “credit” for the teams’ two World Series Championships and seven consecutive American League Championship Series.

To all the dishonest press hacks blaming me for the Longhorn’s heartbreaking loss, ok—if you give me the WINS I’ve cheered on too! -Astros World Series 17 & 22

-SEVEN consecutive Astros ALCS

-UT 06 Rose Bowl victory over USC

-A&M beating Alabama in 21

-Rockets 94 Finals win pic.twitter.com/2qrPIivyAQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 2, 2024

Lying hacks @RollingStone: For 7 years, Catherine & I have attended nearly EVERY Astros home playoff game. If they’re going to blame me for our recent home losses, pls also credit us for TWO World Series Championships & SEVEN consecutive ALCS’s—we were there cheering Stros on! https://t.co/fkk992f1am — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 23, 2023

Not only that, but Cruz has a history of winning his traditional sports bets, including one in 2017 against Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Verdict, Cruz reflected on Harris, then a senator from California, serving him chocolate and California red wine after the Houston Astros won against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’ll tell you, particularly on the World Series, I’ve made these bets every time the Stros have been in the World Series, and I’ve won them and lost,” Cruz told co-host Ben Ferguson, mentioning the “fun” of winning.

2020 contenders? Kamala Harris delivers California wine to Ted Cruz for Astros win #settlingscores pic.twitter.com/iQipZ0eKAq — Kevin Diaz (@ChoptankSweets) November 29, 2017

“When the Astros beat the Dodgers, actually, I made the bet with Kamala Harris, and Kamala showed up in my office,” the Texan continued. “She had seized chocolate and California red wine that she brought but she was wearing Astros gear, and she actually Facebook live streamed it as she went to deliver it.”

Cruz also made past baseball bets against Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and former Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. He lost to Kaine and won against Toomey.

Facebook Says "We Will STOP Censoring Conservatives", plus Greenland, Panama, & Canada. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/gY7rsWV5Jy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 8, 2025

When asked what Vance will serve Cruz if he wins, the Texan told Ferguson on Verdict, “Beats the heck out of me.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.