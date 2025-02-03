Quantcast
Sunday, February 2, 2025

USAID Tyrants Placed on Leave After Blocking DOGE Access to Potentially Damning Files

'Time for it to die...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump, Bob Dylan and Elon Musk
Donald Trump, Bob Dylan and Elon Musk / Trump and Musk photo: AP; Dylan image: Levi Weiss via YouTube; graphic: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump administration placed two top officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on administrative leave after they attempted to block Trump aides from entering USAID’s headquarters in Washington.  

The blockade was particularly striking, as unelected bureaucrats were impeding representatives of Donald Trump, the duly elected president.  

Critics could suggest this serves as an example of the unchecked power bureaucrats believe they wield. The suspended officials are USAID Director of Security John Voorhees and his deputy, according to liberal CNN.

USAID, the federal government’s humanitarian arm, has come under scrutiny in recent years for exploiting taxpayer dollars to fund radical left-wing initiatives, including climate change and “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) programs. 

Personnel from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had sought to access USAID’s security systems and employees’ files. Anonymous sources claimed that some of these documents were classified, though they provided no evidence to support these claims. 

DOGE official Katie Miller countered the accusations, saying, “No classified material was accessed without proper security clearances.” Elon Musk, who leads DOGE, issued a blunt rebuke of USAID, calling it a “criminal organization” and adding, “Time for it to die.” 

According to Politico, USAID officials physically blocked DOGE representatives from entering USAID’s offices. DOGE’s officials threatened to involve the U.S. Marshals Service to gain entry. Only then were they allowed access. 

A USAID staffer anonymously claimed that DOGE was given access to several “secure spaces,” including the Office of Security and the Executive Secretariat. 

“We understand that they sought access to, like out of their way to seek access to the Office of the Inspector General, but it’s not clear that they were able to access that space,” the staffer added. 

Politico reported that the Trump administration plans to abolish the agency and fold it into the Department of State, currently led by Secretary Marco Rubio. 

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., appeared to confirm this reporting telling CBS News on Sunday that the agency “is likely to be going to be rolled more closely under Secretary Rubio.”  

USAID’s website and social media pages were shut down on Saturday. The Department of State then launched a landing page on its website.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Shuts Down Biden’s Biggest Immigration Scam: TPS for Venezuelans
Next article
Leaderless and Lost: Dems Concede ‘No Coherent Message’ After Kamala’s Defeat

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com