Quantcast
Sunday, February 2, 2025

Trump Shuts Down Biden’s Biggest Immigration Scam: TPS for Venezuelans

'The [TPS] program has been abused and it doesn't have integrity right now...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Donald Trump holds the document after signing the Laken Riley Act during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump administration has rescinded one of the worst immigration policies enacted under Joe Biden: Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan nationals. 

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem vacated Biden’s 18-month extension of TPS for Venezuelans residing in the U.S., according to Sunday reporting by the liberal New York Times. Noem’s predecessor, Alejandro Mayorkas, granted the extension on Jan. 10—just 11 days before leaving office. 

The Biden-era extension would have forced the Trump administration to continue granting special protection to more than 300,000 Venezuelan nationals without the ability to reassess the program or even tighten the vetting process. 

Under the new directive, The Times reported that Venezuelans who received TPS in 2023 will lose the special protections 60 days after the federal government issues its termination notice.

Noem addressed the reversal during an interview with NBC News host Kristen Welker on Meet the Press on Sunday: “The [TPS] program has been abused and it doesn’t have integrity right now.”

Biden first granted TPS for Venezuelans in 2021, a puzzling move critics say incentivized illegal immigration under the pretense they would be covered. Since then, Biden blindly renewed and expanded the program. 

TPS has long been criticized by the Center for Immigration Studies as a scheme to grant de facto permanent status to its beneficiaries. 

Some countries—such as El Salvador and Honduras—have been on the program since 2001 and 1999, respectively.  

Approximately 250,000 Salvadorans remain on TPS due to an earthquake that happened over two decades ago. 

Trump’s first attempt to get rid of the program was halted by activist judges and by the results of the 2020 presidential election. Biden quickly reinstated the program once he took office. 

The Biden regime argued that El Salvador remains unsafe for TPS recipients, but these claims are contradicted by their actions as they deported 7,000 individuals to El Salvador in 2022, according to CIS. 

Supporters of TPS also point to the dire situation in Venezuela under the socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. However, CIS found that most Venezuelan nationals receiving TPS had already found safety in countries like Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina before coming to the U.S. 

DHS’s reversal comes amid a surge in high-profile crimes involving Venezuelan nationals who entered the country under the Biden administration. 

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia, was brutally killed by José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national and member of the Tren de Aragua gang. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

In Texas, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was gang-raped, tied up and murdered by Franklin Pena and Johan Martínez-Rangel, two Venezuelan nationals, according to investigators. They are currently facing the death penalty for these offenses. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Officials Slam Air Force’s ‘Malicious’ Misinterpretation of DEI Directives

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com