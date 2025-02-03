Leaderless and Lost: Dems Concede ‘No Coherent Message’ After Kamala’s Defeat

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Democratic Party is in utter disarray after most Americans rebuked former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, according to The New York Times’s interviews with several dozen officials.

“More than 50 interviews with Democratic leaders revealed a party struggling to decide what it believes in, what issues to prioritize and how to confront an aggressive right-wing administration,” The Times reported on Sunday.

According to the reporting, Democrats appeared “leaderless, rudderless and divided,” often clashing over how to counter President Donald Trump’s popular policies and no-nonsense governance.

“We have no coherent message,” said Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who is infamous for her dramatic outbursts and divisive rhetoric in Congssional hearings.

Crockett then lashed out at Trump: “This guy is psychotic, and there’s so much, but everything that underlines it is white supremacy and hate. There needs to be a message that is clear on at least the underlying thing that comes with all of this.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) turned to Minnesota operative Ken Martin and social media influencer David Hogg as their respective chair and vice chair.

BREAKING: David Hogg just delivered his speech at the DNC to become vice chair. Democrats believe he can be the masculine figure they need to regain the young male vote. "I don't just don't tweet, I don't just talk the talk, I also walk the talk, and I knock the knock."… pic.twitter.com/jlA3W1OIbz — George (@BehizyTweets) February 1, 2025

Notably, Martin conceded in remarks to The Times that the DNC is apparently grappling with an identity crisis.

“The policies that we support and the message that we have is not wrong,” he said. “It is a messaging problem and a brand problem. Those voters are not connecting our policies with their lives.”

In response, some Democrats proposed puzzling solutions like pinning the current economy to Trump, who took office less than two weeks ago.

“There are people in the middle — and trust me, there’s a lot of them — that wanted costs to go down,” Klobuchar claimed. “Instead, what they see is chaos going up, corruption going up with the firing of the inspector generals, and guess what else is going up? Egg prices.”

Former President Barack Obama drew comparisons between the current failed state of the DNC and 2004, when George W. Bush won reelection and Democrats lost control of Congress.

However, Obama seemingly pointed to the 2006 midterms—when his party regained both chambers of Congress and later the White House in 2008—as possible turning points.

For now, however, Democrats will have to contend with Trump’s growing influence and policies for which Americans voted for in 2024.

Trump’s landslide victory led Republicans to take the Senate and maintain their Republican majority in the House of Representatives.