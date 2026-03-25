US Sends Iran 15-Point Proposal To End War, But No Sign Tehran Is Interested in Talks

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US has reportedly sent a 15-point proposal to Iran to end the war that the US and Israel launched on February 28, but there’s still no sign Tehran is interested in negotiations at the moment, despite President Donald Trump’s claims that they’ve been happening.

According to a report by Middle East Eye, the 15-points include a series of demands that Iran is unlikely to accept. Iran’s position is that it’s currently not interested in diplomacy with the US since it has been attacked twice now during negotiations and doesn’t want a ceasefire until it can get guarantees to ensure another war won’t happen again in the future.

Israeli media reports say that the US proposal would involve a one-month ceasefire while the deal is being negotiated. Israel’s Channel 12 published what is purported to be 14 of the 15 points (listed at the end of this article). According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, a former Israeli intelligence officer, the US and mediating countries have discussed the possibility of holding a summit with Iran on Thursday, but there has still been no Iranian response to the proposal.

In public comments, Iranian officials have dismissed the idea that Trump is genuine about diplomacy and have described his comments as an effort to manipulate global oil prices, a view that was reaffirmed on Tuesday by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who the US is reportedly seeking to hold talks with that would be led by Vice President JD Vance.

“We are aware of what is happening in the paper oil market, including the firms hired to influence oil futures. We also see the broader jawboning campaign,” Ghalibaf wrote on X. “But let’s see if they can turn that into ‘actual fuel’ at the pump —or maybe even print gas molecules!”

For his part, President Trump continued to claim on Tuesday that the US and Iran have been talking and suggested Tehran offered the US some sort of “prize” related to the Strait of Hormuz. He also claimed that the US has “won” the war despite the continued Iranian drone and missile attacks across the region.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran also continued on Tuesday, and the US is surging more troops to the region in preparation for potential ground operations in Iran.

The 14 points published by Channel 12:

Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons. There will be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory. Iran must hand its stockpile of some 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent to the International Atomic Energy Agency in the near future, in a timetable to be agreed. The Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled. The IAEA, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency, and oversight inside Iran. Iran must abandon its regional proxy “paradigm.” Iran must cease the funding, direction, and arming of its regional proxies. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor. Iran’s missile program must be limited in both range and quantity, with specific thresholds to be determined at a later stage. Any future use of missiles would be restricted to self-defense.

In return, Iran would benefit as follows:

Iran would receive a full lifting of sanctions imposed by the international community. The US would assist Iran in advancing its civilian nuclear program, including electricity generation at the Bushehr nuclear plant. The so-called “snapback” mechanism, which allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply, would be removed.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.