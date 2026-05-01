Friday, May 1, 2026

US May Deploy New Hypersonic Missile Against Iran as Trump Considers Restarting the Bombing Campaign

The US has already used a missile for the first time against Iran, a short-range ballistic missile called the Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM….

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Zircon hypersonic cruise missile
A new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea. / PHOTO: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) US Central Command has requested the deployment of the US’s hypersonic missile, known as the Dark Eagle, for potential use against Iran, as President Donald Trump is considering restarting the bombing campaign, Bloomberg has reported.

The US has already used a missile for the first time against Iran, a short-range ballistic missile called the Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM, which, according to an investigation from The New York Times, was used in a February 28 strike that hit a sports hall in the Iranian city of Lamerd, killing at least 21 people in the area, including boys and girls practicing sports.

The Bloomberg report said that CENTCOM wants to use the Dark Eagle, also known as the Long-Range Hypersonic Missile (LRHW), because Iran’s missile launchers are now out of range of the PrSM, which can hit targets more than 300 miles away. The Dark Eagle reportedly has a range of 1,725 miles, though its capabilities are not public.

Another reason the US wants to use the Dark Eagle in Iran is to demonstrate to Russia and China that it has hypersonic capabilities, as both Moscow and Beijing have already deployed hypersonic missiles, and the US’s LRHW project is very far behind schedule.

If the US does deploy the Dark Eagle to the Middle East, it won’t have many to use. A source told Bloomberg that each missile, developed by Lockheed Martin, costs about $15 million and that there are no more than eight. The batteries to fire the Dark Eagle also cost about $3.6 billion.

According to Axios, President Trump was scheduled to receive a briefing on Thursday on the possibility of launching strikes against Iran from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper. The idea would be to launch a limited bombing campaign to break a deadlock in negotiations, though any US strikes would almost certainly plunge the region into a full-blown war.

The report also said another option being presented to Trump would be to use military force to open the Strait of Hormuz, which could involve ground forces.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Real Cost of Iran War Likely Double the $25 Billion Figure the Pentagon Gave to Congress
Next article
Massive Drug Busts in California, Texas, Enough to Kill More than 32.7 Million People

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com