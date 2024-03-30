Quantcast
70 Illegals Arrested after Viral Assault of Texas National Guard

'They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Illegal Aliens Stamped Texas National Guard (Source: Jenni Taer / Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA)  At least 70 illegal aliens are now facing charges related to their alleged involvement in a viral altercation with Texas authorities, during which hundreds of individuals came close to trampling members of the Texas National Guard. 

These individuals have been charged with misdemeanor rioting, as reported by the New York Post. These latest arrests come after nine individuals were charged with causing damage exceeding $2,500 and assaulting guard members. 

However, according to the Post, Texas authorities are seeking the arrest of around 200 illegal aliens currently in ICE custody. Yet, a source has informed the outlet that ICE is not being “cooperative” in facilitating the transfer of these individuals. 

The arrests are the result of a “riot” on March 21.

According to reports, several hundred illegal aliens breached a border fence erected by the Texas National Guard in an attempt to unlawfully enter the United States.

National guardsmen swiftly responded to the compromised section of the border fence, confronting the illegal aliens who disregarded orders not to proceed further. 

Despite instructions to halt, the group forcibly tore the fence from the guardsmen’s grasp and surged through, causing a chaotic scene and nearly trampling the agents. 

Arrest records indicate that the illegal aliens assaulted the guardsmen as they pushed through the border fence. 

In a video of the incident, predominantly male voices can be heard pleading for assistance in Spanish. However, these appeals contrast starkly with the allegations outlined in the charges. 

Junior Evaristo-Benitez stands accused of “purposefully and with malice” stomping on a soldier’s knee, as detailed in the Post’s report on the charge. Additionally, it’s alleged that some of the illegal aliens were armed with knives and makeshift weapons. 

A Texas guardsman did not mince words when addressing the assault, telling the Post, “These people were willing to assault military. They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws.” 

