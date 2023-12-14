UFC’s Dana White Continues to Try and Save Bud Light

(Headline USA) UFC CEO Dana White defended the sports organization’s partnership with Bud Light again this week, claiming “patriots” should be “drinking gallons” of the beer.

White announced in October that UFC would be making Bud Light its official beer despite a months-long boycott of the brand after its disastrous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

White claimed the reaction against Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser–Busch, was too extreme and said conservatives “are way more aligned with Anheuser–Busch” than with other beer companies.

“If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light,” White told Tucker Carlson. “Gallons of Bud Light. You should have Bud Light drums stacked in your garage and drinking it right outta the keg.”

In a statement announcing UFC’s partnership with Anheuser–Busch, White insisted the beer brand’s “core values” were “what the UFC brand stands for.”

However, many conservatives pointed out that Bud Light has not admitted that its partnership with Mulvaney was at odds with its customer base.

“Did Bud Light ever, at the very least, say ‘sorry’ to women for the cosplay promotion?” conservative commentator Dana Loesch asked. “This is real easy for the brand, folks. Reconciliation requires acknowledgment, otherwise, hell no.”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh agreed that conservatives should continue boycotting the brand in order to make a statement.

“The Bud Light boycott is the one time in modern history when conservatives have staged an effective boycott against a major corporate brand. If we back away from this victory now it will show that we’ve learned nothing and don’t want to win. Not going to happen. Boycott continues,” he said.

Others seem to have already moved on. Kid Rock, who opened fire on cases of Bud Light earlier this year, told Carlson that he won’t boycott the brand anymore because he does not want to “drown them because they made a mistake.”