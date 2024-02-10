Quantcast
U.S. Marshals Forced to Hand-Deliver Subpoena to Defiant Fani Willis

'Making the U.S. Marshals Service use taxpayer money to do this is a complete waste of time and resources...'

FILE - District Attorney for Fulton County, Fani Willis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Dec. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Accusations that Willis had an inappropriate relationship with a special prosecutor she hired to seek convictions of Donald Trump and others for interfering in Georgia's 2020 election have led to renewed calls to remove Willis from the case.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis rejected an emailed subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee, forcing the U.S. Marshals Service to hand-deliver the document directly to her, a report unveiled on Friday. 

The Daily Caller reported that Willis defied a Feb. 2 subpoena seeking all documents tied to an alleged attempt to use federal funds for “swag,” including laptops. However, Willis demanded the subpoena be served in person, prompting the U.S. Marshals Service to hand-deliver the subpoena, the Caller revealed, citing a source.

“Why wouldn’t Fani Willis just accept service like everyone else? Making the U.S. Marshals Service use taxpayer money to do this is a complete waste of time and resources,” the source told the Caller. 

In a three-page letter to Willis, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, cited a Washington Free Beacon report containing whistleblower testimony. The report claimed that Willis’s office sought to misuse a $488,000 federal grant intended for the creation of a juvenile crime prevention center.

However, the whistleblower, Amanda Timpson, said she was fired after notifying Willis that top aide Michael Cuffee wanted the funds for “swag,” including laptops and potential travel expenses. Timpson secretly recorded Willis, where the fired employee raised the alarm of the potential corruption.

“These allegations raise serious concerns about whether you were appropriately supervising the expenditure of federal grant funding allocated to your office and whether you took actions to conceal your office’s unlawful use of federal funds,” Jordan wrote in the letter.

Jordan highlighted the issuance of two previous letters, dated Sept. 27, 2023, and Dec. 5, 2023, both of which Willis failed to comply with.

“In our prior letters, we requested several categories of material relevant for our oversight. However, in response to the recently disclosed whistleblower allegations and as an accommodation, we are prioritizing the production of documents concerning your office’s receipt and use of federal funds,” Jordan added before notifying Willis of the subpoena. 

Willis has faced damning scrutiny over claims of misconduct following her prosecution of former President Donald Trump for alleged illegal attempts to question the presidential results in Georgia. 

Willis came under fire for failing to disclose her engagement in a love affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she selected to lead the prosecution of Trump. Willis went on several vacation trips paid for by Wade using the bank account where his Fulton County salary went, raising concerns about ethical issues and potential violations of the law. 

Timpson said that her firing from the Fulton County DA’s office is similar to the Wade case. “My case and Nathan Wade’s case are very similar when you break them down point by point. Ethical violations, abuse of power, and the misuse of county, state, and federal funds.”

In addition to the House Judiciary Committee investigation, Willis is also entangled in a Fulton County Commission investigation, a bipartisan Senate investigation, and calls for the State Bar of Georgia to investigate Willis.

