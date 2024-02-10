School District Puts on Leave Teacher Who Criticized ‘Woke Kindergarten’ Program

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hayward Unified School District placed on leave an elementary school teacher on Feb. 8, 2024, after he dared to question a California school’s spending $250,000 on a teacher training program called “Woke Kindergarten.”

The Daily Caller reported that Glassbrook Elementary School in the state of California used $250,000 in federal funding for underperforming schools to pay for training for teachers on how to be “anti-racist” and to “disrupt whiteness” in the classroom.

After Tiger Craven-Neeley, the elementary school teacher, questioned the Marxist indoctrination, Hayward Unified School District, the school district that governs the school, put him on leave for “allegations of unprofessional conduct” via a video call on Feb. 8, 2024, ordering him to turn in his keys and laptop.

According to Craven-Neeley, he had voiced concerns over the program on Feb. 7, 2024, at a staff meeting. Shortly after that, another teacher, who happened to think that the indoctrination program was good, stood up, pointed a finger at him and said, “You are a danger to the school or the community” before storming out of the room.

As expected, a district administrator asked Craven-Neeley to leave the meeting after one of the woke teachers stormed out of the room.

Unlike the majority of teachers, Craven-Neeley dared to question what it meant to “disrupt whiteness” in the classroom, which eventually resulted in the school district putting him on leave.

“What does that mean? I just want to know, what does that mean for a third-grade classroom?” he said.

Aside from the teacher’s questions regarding the far-left, anti-white indoctrination in the classroom, it is also important to point out that scores for English and math at Glassbrook Elementary have fallen since the program’s implementation.

It was reported that fewer than 4% of students in the school are posting proficient scores in math and a little under 12% testing at grade level in English, a nearly 4% drop since the implementation of “Woke Kindergarten” at the school.