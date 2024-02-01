Fani Willis Fired Whistleblower Who Warned of Misusing Fed. Funds

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis fired a whistleblower who had raised concerns about the potential illegal misuse of federal funds, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday.

Amanda Timpson said she was ousted after alerting Willis to allegations that one of her top campaign aides, Michael Cuffee, wanted to misuse a substantial $488,000 federal grant designated for a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention.

According to Free Beacon, Timpson declared that Cuffee plotted to divert towards “swag,” laptops and likely personal travel expenses.

In an interview with the Free Beacon, Timpson asserted, “My case and Nathan Wade’s case are very similar when you break them down point by point. Ethical violations, abuse of power, and the misuse of county, state, and federal funds.”

Timpson, a member of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Executive Leadership, secretly recorded a conversation with Willis detailing the potential illegal plan. Willis did not condemn the allegations in the audio, opting instead to dismiss Timpson a few weeks after their recorded conversation.

“He wanted to do things with grants that were impossible, and I kept telling him, like, ‘We can’t do that,'” a distraught Timpson informed Willis on Nov. 19, 2021, according to the audio released by the Free Beacon.

“He told everybody … ‘We’re going to get MacBooks, we’re going to get swag, we’re going to use it for travel.’ I said, ‘You cannot do that, it’s a very, very specific grant,'” Timpson added.

A seemingly unbothered Willis replied: “I respect that is your assessment–and I’m not saying that your assessment is wrong.”

In the audio, Timpson informed Willis that Cuffee dismissed her concerns, assuring her that Willis would merely inform him of the whistleblower’s complaints. However, Willis contended that Cuffee had “failed” her administration. Despite this, the district attorney abruptly fired Timpson in January 2022.

Willis allegedly summoned seven armed men to escort Timpson out of her office. “I am 4’11” on my best day,” Timpson said. “Who is so scared of me that you have to walk me out of the building by seven armed investigators? I’ve never had a warning about any negative behavior that would warrant someone feeling threatened by me.”

The individual accused of attempting to misuse federal funds left Fulton County’s office in 2021 for “personal” reasons. Additionally, Timpson filed a whistleblower complaint in 2023 against Willis. In response to the complaint, Willis’s office labeled Timpson as a “holdover from the prior administration.”

These allegations surface as ethical concerns surrounding Willis disrupt her criminal case against former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants, accused of alleged illegal efforts to question the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Willis appointed Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor, to lead the criminal charges against Trump and the co-defendants. However, Willis never disclosed that Wade, reportedly her lover, financed several vacation trips with funds received from his taxpayer-funded salary from Willis’s office.