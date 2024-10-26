(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Chinese communists can’t stop themselves from preventing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump from becoming the president of the United States.

The New York Times reported that Chinese hackers have targeted the phones of Trump and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio. The Times noted that the hackers accessed American communications data and targeted information from Trump and Vance’s phones.

The Trump-Vance campaign learned about the hackers this week.

“Then the Chinese hackers gave the info to the Democrats as thanks for not doing anything about the Covid bioweapon? I know that kind of suspicion is out of bounds,” independent journalist Kyle Becker wrote.

Becker also published his own post, criticizing the Chinese government and the American mainstream media, which refuses to report on this story and similar stories.

“This is Chinese election interference. It is conceivable that this hack may provide information that would prove valuable to the Harris campaign. Wikileaks’ stories played a role in the 2016 election. So, when will the media start reporting on Chinese collusion stories?” he wrote.

Other conservatives on Twitter pointed out that it is very suspicious that countries like China, Russia and Iran always try to sabotage Trump and his campaign.

“Why is it that every single country, including Iran and China, desperately wants Kamala Harris to win the election and will go as far as to sabotage Donald Trump and J.D. Vance? We know why. [We] just want to hear it,” Right Angle News Network wrote.

It was previously reported that the Chinese government admitted it would prefer Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris over Trump.

“It’s a common view among Chinese experts that Harris means more continuity, at least in the first one or two years of her presidency,” Zhu Junwei, a former researcher in the People’s Liberation Army who is now director of American research at Grandview Institution in Beijing, said.

Junwei also noted that Trump could be unpredictable for the Chinese, negatively affecting the communist regime.

“While Trump means a wider scope of possibilities, better or worse, with lots of surprises and potentially more trouble for China, the US itself and its allies, and even the whole world,” he said.