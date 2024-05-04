U.S. Agriculture Dept., Leftist Groups Harvest Votes for Biden

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A White House official told the Agriculture Department to include leftist groups among “stakeholders” to help implement Joe Biden’s executive order that would help him get more votes in the upcoming 2024 election.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union and the League of United Latin American Citizens were among the groups involved in this vote harvesting, the Daily Signal reported.

USDA also had extensive discussions with the Raben Group, a Democrat-aligned lobbying group managed by former officials of the Clinton and Obama administrations, the records indicated.

The Raben Group represented the left-wing advocacy group Demos, which has pushed “climate change” and socialist propaganda such as the Green New Deal and labor unions’ policy goals.

It was also previously revealed that Demos worked with the USDA on “best practices” to boost voting.

The United Food and Commercial Workers, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Raben Group were not on a previously reported list of more than four dozen far-left organizations that participated in a “listening session” with White House officials on July 12, 2021, under six months after Biden got into the White House, the news source reported.

In March 2021, Biden signed the executive order, in which he directed federal agencies to partner with private organizations to increase voter registration and participation in elections.

Around that time, Freedom of Information Act requests revealed records from multiple agencies showing that the Biden administration’s bureaucracy had enlisted an army of far-left nonprofits to mobilize voters to vote for Biden.

Demos long has been associated with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“Demos and its organizational partners have identified the below-stated agency systems and programs as areas of great opportunity for the implementation of this vital executive order,” Raben Group associate Dylan Tureff told USDA’s Goldman in his July 2021 message.

Tureff also wrote on behalf of Demos by saying that get-out-the-vote efforts for USDA offices could include online portals, “direct interaction programs,” grant programs “for both state and private actors” grants for governments and authorities and programs focused on tribal services and support.