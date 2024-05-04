Quantcast
Saturday, May 4, 2024

Trump Campaign, Republicans Sue Nevada Over Mail Ballot Deadline

'Ballots received days after Election Day should not be counted...'

Posted by Editor 5
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Mich. / PHOTO: AP

(Derek Drapin, The Center Square) – A lawsuit brought by Republicans alleges that Nevada’s mail ballot deadline violates federal law.

Nevada allows for mail-in ballots to be counted up to four days after Election Day as long as a ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday by the Republican National Committee, the Nevada Republican Party, and the Trump campaign against Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar and county officials, says the state law violates federal law and presumes “that ballots received up to three days after Election Day ‘have been postmarked on or before the day of the election.’”

“The result of Nevada’s violation of federal law is that timely, valid ballots are diluted by untimely, invalid ballots, which violates the rights of candidates, campaigns, and voters under federal law,” the lawsuit says.

According to RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, counting ballots after Election Day “violates federal law and undermines election integrity in the state.”

“Ballots received days after Election Day should not be counted – the RNC and our partners are suing to secure an honest election, support Nevada voters, and oppose unlawful schemes,” he said in a statement.

Aguilar declined to comment on the lawsuit but defended Nevada’s elections in a statement to The Center Square.

“Nevada runs some of the most secure, transparent, and accessible elections in the country,” he said. “The key for that accessibility is allowing working Nevadans to vote using the method that works best for them, including voting by mail.”

“Our office will not comment on ongoing litigation, but I hope the RNC is putting as much time and energy into educating voters on how to participate in elections as they put into suing the state of Nevada,” he added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MURDOCK: Americans Should Take a Hard Pass on Biden’s Plan to Import Hamas
Next article
U.S. Agriculture Dept., Leftist Groups Harvest Votes for Biden

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com