Who Voted for This? GOP Lawmakers Colluding w/ Dems to Push for Immigration Amnesty

(José Niño, Headline USA) Behind closed doors in Washington, Republicans are weighing potential immigration compromises — one of which is now being described as the party’s biggest ideological betrayal since the Trump era began.

Twitter user Joseph Jordan (@Littoria14) observed that the “Biggest story of the week is that Congressional Republicans (Jim Jordan, Salazar, etc) are teaming up with Democrats to draw up an immigration amnesty. If you’re an orange knight time to start brainstorming copes now because the final nail in the coffin is coming.”

In this instance, the Twitter user Jordan is referring to Rep. María Elvira Salazar’s, R-Fla., Dignity Act of 2025, that was introduced last Tuesday. The legislation would provide up to seven years of renewable legal status to illegal aliens who arrived before 2021, complete with work authorization and travel privileges.

The bill has bipartisan support from 20 lawmakers.

Republican Co-Sponsors (10)

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. Rep. Mario Rafael Díaz‑Balart, R-Fla. Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif.

Democratic Co-Sponsors (10)

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif. Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass. Rep. Hilary Scholten, D-Mich. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass. Rep. Adam Gray, D-Calif. Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y.

However, Conservative media outlets like the Federalist have called this legislation as “amnesty by another name.”

Salazar insists that this bill represents “no amnesty, no handouts, no citizenship.” Nevertheless, this bill creates what amounts to permanent legal residence without the traditional pathway to citizenship.

Top Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will likely a play a major role in this bill’s passage if it continues to gain steam.

As Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan wields significant control over immigration legislation, making his role in any potential amnesty deal absolutely crucial. The committee has direct jurisdiction over all immigration matters, meaning Jordan serves as the primary gatekeeper for whether the Dignity Act receives hearings, markup sessions, or advances to a floor vote.

In a prior report, Headline USA noted that Jordan has publicly signaled openness to H-1B visa expansion. In March, he told Politico that he was “eyeing his party’s flagship immigration bill as the legislative vehicle for overhauling existing laws to increase the flow of immigrants into the United States with expertise in science, technology and engineering.”

This represents a dramatic shift from traditional immigration restrictionist positions that the Republican Party has generally embraced in the Trump era, particularly given Jordan’s public stance that he is “steadfastly against illegal immigration and amnesty for illegal immigrants.”

Jordan has not publicly demonstrated support for the Dignity Act thus far. However, there has been speculation in conservative circles that the passage of a mass amnesty is something DC leaders are potentially considering.

As Headline USA previously reported, Charlie Kirk sounded the alarm over what he described as a covert push for mass amnesty in the wake of the passage of Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and Trump’s subsequent proposal of partnering with farmers and hotel owners to grant legal status to workers who have lived in the country for 14 to 15 years.

Kirk warned that GOP elites and corporate interests are pressuring Trump to legalize millions of illegal immigrants. While Kirk claims his warnings have temporarily stalled the effort, he insists the threat of “amnesty by another name” still looms large.