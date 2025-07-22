FBI Failed to ‘Comprehensively’ Investigate Hillary Clinton Email Scandal, Declassified Info Reveals

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI hastily completed its review of potentially damning evidence against twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Monday.

A new report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed that FBI agents declined to “comprehensively” analyze thumb drives that may have contained classified material. The reason? There were concerns the drive included emails from former President Barack Obama and other top Democrats.

A confidential source had given the thumb drive to the FBI, which reportedly included State Department data obtained through a cyber hack.

Sen. Chuck Grassley just released a newly declassified annex from the 2018 DOJ/OIG report detailing disgraced former FBI director James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s illegal private email server. The annex shows that Comey and his corrupt FBI underlings deliberately… pic.twitter.com/P4LVV0wvC3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 21, 2025

Tellingly, an internal draft memo said it was necessary to “assess the national security risks” posed by Clinton’s use of a private email server for official business.

“This document shows an extreme lack of effort and due diligence in the FBI’s investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s email usage and mishandling of highly classified information,” Grassley said.

The findings come from a declassified appendix that was originally part of a June 2018 Justice Department inspector general report.

Grassley said he had sought to obtain the appendix in 2018 from then-Attorney General Bill Barr without success. The Trump administration did not release the file in 2020 either, Grassley lamented.

“I warned years ago that the Clinton investigation failed to hit the mark, and I’m grateful the American people can finally see the facts for themselves,” Grassley added.

He thanked Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI veteran Kash Patel for moving forward with the release.

The Senate Judiciary singled out disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok for failing to conduct “additional, targeted searches of the drives, even though they contained information relevant to the inquiry.”

The 2018 inspector general report concluded that the FBI failed to adequately complete the Clinton probe, ultimately neglecting to “vet the serious national security risks created by Clinton’s careless handling of highly classified information.”

The federal government’s willingness to shield Clinton and Obama stood in stark contrast to how the FBI and DOJ treated President Donald Trump after he temporarily left office in 2021.

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022, rifled through First Lady Melania Trump’s drawers and seized documents, security footage and more, all in a bid to target Trump. Some of these seized files were also leaked to the legacy media even as the investigation remained ongoing.