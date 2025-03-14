Quantcast
Jim Jordan Does Elon Musk’s Bidding, Reveals Plan to Expand Tech Visas

'For those celebrating last week’s phony headline that tech elites were backing off the H-1B visa issue due to the Christmas MAGA revolt, here’s the truth: They aren’t backing down. Instead, they’re pushing feckless reform that will continue displacing American workers...'

Posted by Jose Nino
Jim Jordan
Jim Jordan / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is apparently rolling out a plan to increase the flow of “high skilled” immigrants to the United States. 

According to a report by Politico, Jordan is crafting this legislative proposal “on behalf of Elon Musk,” who has previously manifested views in favor of expanding legal immigration

Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary committee, revealed in interviews this week that the Republican party is pushing for a bill to expand legal immigration. The bill is allegedly focused on attracting immigrants with skills in engineering, science, and technology. 

The Ohio congressman clarified that he wouldn’t be the primary force making those changes to H-1B visas, which allow tech companies to hire foreign-born workers. H-1B visas grant U.S. employers the ability to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations and even provide a potential pathway to permanent residency (green card).

These visas have become divisive within the Republican party, especially with the populist transformation it has undergone in the last decade. 

These new realities prompted Jordan to admit that this legislation to reform the H-1B system would require Democratic support in both chambers of Congress for it to become law. In turn, it would require Republicans to make several concessions to ensure the bill’s passage. 

“I think we got to come back and pass [the bill] and send that to the Senate,” Jordan stated. From there, both chambers can “start that debate on what happens with various visa programs we have — whether it’s the high-skilled one, whether it’s [agricultural] workers, whether it’s what happens to Dreamers.”

He also noted that a House-Senate conference committee dealing with the immigration bill would also let the White House to “weigh in” on the issue of expanding legal immigration. 

“I think that’s the best play for it all to work, and to have the full debate on everything that impacts immigration policy,” Jordan stated.

Jordan’s support for expanding legal immigration will likely butt heads with the populist wing of the Republican Party. 

Gabe Guidarini, the Ohio field representative for Turning Point Action, stated, “The correct amount of H-1B visa holders in our country is 𝙯𝙚𝙧𝙤. End the program. All of it. Put American workers first.”

 

U.S. Tech Workers, an organization that has vocally opposed expansions to legal immigration, proclaimed on X “For those celebrating last week’s phony headline that tech elites were backing off the H-1B visa issue due to the Christmas MAGA revolt, here’s the truth: They aren’t backing down. Instead, they’re pushing feckless reform that will continue displacing American workers.”

 

In late 2024 and early 2025, Elon Musk sparked a controversy surrounding H-1B visas, which led to a heated debate among supporters of President-elect Donald Trump and tech industry leaders. 

Musk, along with Indian-American entrepreneur and failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, vocally supported the H-1B visa program. Musk argued that there is a “dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America” and that bringing in elite engineering talent from abroad is essential for America’s continued success.

This stance drew criticism from some of Trump’s supporters, particularly those aligned with the national populist wing of the his support base. Former White House advisor Steve Bannon called the H-1B program “a complete scam designed to undermine American workers.”

Despite his previous efforts to limit H-1B visas during his first term, President Donald Trump expressed support for the program, calling it “great” and noting his own use of H-1B visas in his properties.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

