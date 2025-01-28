Son of Tucker Carlson Gets Role in Trump Admin

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Political commentator Tucker Carlson might not have taken a role in President Donald Trump’s second administration, but his son, Buckley Carlson, did.

Buckley Carlson, 28, is set to serve as Vice President JD Vance’s deputy press secretary, ABC News reported Monday.

Tucker Carlson’s 28-year-old son Buckley Carlson has landed a job inside VP J.D. Vance’s office as Deputy Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/Tohmd4TnKi — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) January 27, 2025

The former Fox News host’s son previously served as an aide on Capitol Hill since 2019. He most recently took on the role of deputy chief of staff to Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., according to the outlet.

He first joined Banks’s office in 2019, and he became the GOP congressman’s communications director in 2021.

Tucker Carlson previously revealed in 2021 that one of his children was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Well, I hated what happened on Jan. 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it happened—I was on the phone in real time,” Carlson revealed to host Steve Krakauer on The Fourth Watch Podcast.

Although Carlson did not explicitly say Buckley Carlson was the child who was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, it was widely assumed to be the case due to Buckley’s position on Banks’s team.

Conservatives on social media celebrated the addition of Carlson’s son to Vance’s staff, with one user calling it a “MASSIVE WIN FOR AMERICA.”

BREAKING 🚨 Tucker Carlson’s son Buckley will become VP JD Vance’s Deputy Press Secretary THIS IS A MASSIVE WIN FOR AMERICA pic.twitter.com/K1t74uFdlw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 27, 2025

Buckley Carlson is extremely talented, spent years working on the Hill and making a name for himself independent of his father. His credentials really speak for themselves and he’s based… one of the few in DC I can say this about. https://t.co/h6QQWlryHo — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 27, 2025

I’ve worked with Buckley Carlson in the past and he’s been a solid professional. His father never once came up in our interactions.

He’s earned his career. https://t.co/NxkQoyoWBj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 28, 2025

While aggrieved leftists on X attributed Buckley’s addition to the Trump administration to be a result of nepotism, others like writer Ryan James Girdusky spoke highly of Carlson’s “extremely talented” son.

Townhall.com columnist Kirk Schlichter, who worked with Buckley Carlson in the past, called Vance’s new deputy press secretary “a solid professional.”

Buckley’s father, Tucker Carlson, “never once came up” in their interactions, Schlichter said of the political commentator’s son who “earned his career.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.