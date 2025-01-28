Quantcast
Son of Tucker Carlson Gets Role in Trump Admin

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Political commentator Tucker Carlson might not have taken a role in President Donald Trump’s second administration, but his son, Buckley Carlson, did.

Buckley Carlson, 28, is set to serve as Vice President JD Vance’s deputy press secretary, ABC News reported Monday.

The former Fox News host’s son previously served as an aide on Capitol Hill since 2019. He most recently took on the role of deputy chief of staff to Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., according to the outlet.

He first joined Banks’s office in 2019, and he became the GOP congressman’s communications director in 2021.

Tucker Carlson previously revealed in 2021 that one of his children was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Well, I hated what happened on Jan. 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it happened—I was on the phone in real time,” Carlson revealed to host Steve Krakauer on The Fourth Watch Podcast.

Although Carlson did not explicitly say Buckley Carlson was the child who was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, it was widely assumed to be the case due to Buckley’s position on Banks’s team.

Conservatives on social media celebrated the addition of Carlson’s son to Vance’s staff, with one user calling it a “MASSIVE WIN FOR AMERICA.”

While aggrieved leftists on X attributed Buckley’s addition to the Trump administration to be a result of nepotism, others like writer Ryan James Girdusky spoke highly of Carlson’s “extremely talented” son.

Townhall.com columnist Kirk Schlichter, who worked with Buckley Carlson in the past, called Vance’s new deputy press secretary “a solid professional.”

Buckley’s father, Tucker Carlson, “never once came up” in their interactions, Schlichter said of the political commentator’s son who “earned his career.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner.
