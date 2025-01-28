‘The Entire Room Is White’: NY Magazine Cries Racism after Cropping Black People Out of Trump Party

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) New York Magazine cried racism Monday in a hit piece about Trump supporters after cropping multiple black people out of a photo from an inaugural party celebrating the Republican president.

The article, titled “The Cruel Kids’ Table,” falsely peddled the claim that “the entire room [was] white” at a pro-Trump event hosted by GOP Youth Advisory Council Co-Chair CJ Pearson—a black conservative.

The cover image showed a crowd shot of young partygoers, which was tightly cropped by New York Magazine to exclude showing at least three black attendees photographed.

🚨🚨This is insane. I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult. They also didn’t include the fact that @WakaFlocka and @Gervontaa were also there. You don’t hate the… https://t.co/MRv2C2GZSE — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 27, 2025

Turning Point USA influencer Rob Smith, who attended the party, called out New York Magazine for pushing the false narrative “that diverse Republicans don’t exist and weren’t welcome.”

“I was at this party as were MANY other Conservative media influencers who are Black, Latino, Asian, etc.,” Smith wrote on X, adding that “you don’t hate the media enough.”

Several social media users posted the full photo used by New York Magazine, revealing multiple black attendees.

🚨FAKE NEWS HOAX ALERT:@NYMag Cropped Out Black MAGA Republicans from their Cover Photo and then tried to Racialize the Article. CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson), a Black conservative, Hosted this Event and was not even mentioned. pic.twitter.com/OGJVEV9hrw — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 28, 2025

Pearson saw Smith’s post and responded with the following words: “This is insane.” The inaugural bash host blasted the leftist outlet for leaving him out of their report “because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult.”

Pearson made an additional posts sharing photos of the black Trump supporters who attended the party, including Vernon Jones and Terrence Williams.

He suggested that New York Magazine “reporter” Brock Colyar, who appears to be transgender, was “upset that there were no women with penises” at the party.

Trying to figure out how I’m going to explain to @w_terrence, @VernonForGA, @Xaviaer, and all of these other black folks, that according to NY Mag, we’re all apparently white now 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YqFkRaMspo — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 28, 2025

It appears that this NY Mag “reporter” is upset that there were no women with penises at my party. My apologies! @Riley_Gaines_ scared them off! pic.twitter.com/ViFDr3tz6W — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 28, 2025

Colyar’s account on X was made private after New York Magazine faced backlash for its deceptive coverage.

Imagine this dude, Brock Colyar, pictured below cosplaying as a girl, wrote this article for the New York Magazine. I’ll take the group of young people in the New York Magazine everyday. pic.twitter.com/xhRWhdHqPk — Russ Walker (@RWalkerFW) January 27, 2025

anyone trying to convince you that what looks like a sick party is somehow evil is clearly just jealous that they'd never get an invite to anything this cool pic.twitter.com/AtlBMrXv65 — delian (@zebulgar) January 27, 2025

“[A]nyone trying to convince you that what looks like a sick party is somehow evil is clearly just jealous that they’d never get an invite to anything this cool,” X user @zabulgar wrote with snaps from the youthful, fun celebration.

