‘The Entire Room Is White’: NY Magazine Cries Racism after Cropping Black People Out of Trump Party

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Trump’s inaugural party
Trump’s inaugural party / IMAGE: @zebulgar via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) New York Magazine cried racism Monday in a hit piece about Trump supporters after cropping multiple black people out of a photo from an inaugural party celebrating the Republican president.

The article, titled “The Cruel Kids’ Table,” falsely peddled the claim that “the entire room [was] white” at a pro-Trump event hosted by GOP Youth Advisory Council Co-Chair CJ Pearson—a black conservative.

The cover image showed a crowd shot of young partygoers, which was tightly cropped by New York Magazine to exclude showing at least three black attendees photographed.

Turning Point USA influencer Rob Smith, who attended the party, called out New York Magazine for pushing the false narrative “that diverse Republicans don’t exist and weren’t welcome.”

“I was at this party as were MANY other Conservative media influencers who are Black, Latino, Asian, etc.,” Smith wrote on X, adding that “you don’t hate the media enough.”

Several social media users posted the full photo used by New York Magazine, revealing multiple black attendees.

Pearson saw Smith’s post and responded with the following words: “This is insane.” The inaugural bash host blasted the leftist outlet for leaving him out of their report “because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult.”

Pearson made an additional posts sharing photos of the black Trump supporters who attended the party, including Vernon Jones and Terrence Williams.

He suggested that New York Magazine “reporter” Brock Colyar, who appears to be transgender, was “upset that there were no women with penises” at the party.

Colyar’s account on X was made private after New York Magazine faced backlash for its deceptive coverage.

“[A]nyone trying to convince you that what looks like a sick party is somehow evil is clearly just jealous that they’d never get an invite to anything this cool,” X user @zabulgar wrote with snaps from the youthful, fun celebration.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

