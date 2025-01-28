Jim Acosta Out at CNN as Anchor Rejects Graveyard Shift

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN anchor Jim Acosta reportedly quit the network after CEO Mark Thompson moved to shove him out of sight from his current high-rated 10 a.m. slot.

Acosta reportedly rejected CNN’s pitch to reshuffle his show from midnight to 2 a.m., according to the Status newsletter ex-CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy released Monday.

Jim Acosta last week went on yet another sanctimonious rant about how he’s a superhero and that the free press is so sacred. One week later, he’s now leaving CNN after getting booted from the morning show.pic.twitter.com/Gk5Fe1d7Ky https://t.co/bMXqlP3CV5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 28, 2025

The newsletter, titled “Acosta La Vista,” revealed that Acosta “signaled to associates in private conversations over the weekend” that he plans to leave CNN.

Although CNN reportedly attempted to appeal to Acosta by positioning the offer as a chance to be a primetime host of its programming on the West Coast, the anchor did not respond favorably, even after he was offered to move to Los Angeles as part of the deal, according to Darcy.

Acosta, infamous for the Trump Derangement Syndrome that plagued his stint as CNN’s White House correspondent during the Republican president’s first term, could be cutting his contract short, one CNN insider told Fox News Digital.

It was not easy for Acosta to reach his reported decision, and he “struggled with the choice.”

“It takes courage,” the CNN source told the outlet.

As Acosta is reportedly on his way out, another CNN insider spoke with Fox News Digital to express devastation at the CNN anchor’s expected departure.

“Many viewers like Jim… if there’s anyone who could make the overnight go it’s him,” the CNN insider said. “It’s sad to see him go.”

Trump previously told Acosta, “CNN should be ashamed to employ you.” While CNN’s CEO did not fire Acosta, sending him to what Darcy called cable news “Siberia” was viewed as an attempt to force the anchor to “Go home, Jim.”

Jim Acosta was just shitcanned from CNN, so let’s take a moment to remember that time a crowd erupted in a “Go home, Jim” chant at a Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/CPlTN3fax0 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 28, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Jim Acosta is OUT at CNN, per multiple reports President Trump famously told Acosta “CNN should be ashamed to employ you.” I guess CNN finally listened! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FZLU0sVFn3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2025

Acosta announced on air Tuesday that he plans to leave CNN, and Trump reacted in a post on Truth Social made at 10:33 a.m. during the anchor’s show.

Acosta announces on air that he's leaving CNN and says, "it is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant … don't give in to the lies" pic.twitter.com/VObFTZJASX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2025

“Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, ‘Death Valley,’ because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!),” Trump wrote. “Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!”

Acosta’s one-hour 10 a.m. show will be replaced by The Situation Room hosted by Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Anderson, according to the Status newsletter.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.