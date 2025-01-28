Quantcast
Jim Acosta Out at CNN as Anchor Rejects Graveyard Shift

'Many viewers like Jim… if there’s anyone who could make the overnight go it’s him...'

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN anchor Jim Acosta reportedly quit the network after CEO Mark Thompson moved to shove him out of sight from his current high-rated 10 a.m. slot.

Acosta reportedly rejected CNN’s pitch to reshuffle his show from midnight to 2 a.m., according to the Status newsletter ex-CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy released Monday.

The newsletter, titled “Acosta La Vista,” revealed that Acosta “signaled to associates in private conversations over the weekend” that he plans to leave CNN.

Although CNN reportedly attempted to appeal to Acosta by positioning the offer as a chance to be a primetime host of its programming on the West Coast, the anchor did not respond favorably, even after he was offered to move to Los Angeles as part of the deal, according to Darcy.

Acosta, infamous for the Trump Derangement Syndrome that plagued his stint as CNN’s White House correspondent during the Republican president’s first term, could be cutting his contract short, one CNN insider told Fox News Digital.

It was not easy for Acosta to reach his reported decision, and he “struggled with the choice.”

“It takes courage,” the CNN source told the outlet.

As Acosta is reportedly on his way out, another CNN insider spoke with Fox News Digital to express devastation at the CNN anchor’s expected departure.

“Many viewers like Jim… if there’s anyone who could make the overnight go it’s him,” the CNN insider said. “It’s sad to see him go.”

Trump previously told Acosta, “CNN should be ashamed to employ you.” While CNN’s CEO did not fire Acosta, sending him to what Darcy called cable news “Siberia” was viewed as an attempt to force the anchor to “Go home, Jim.”

Acosta announced on air Tuesday that he plans to leave CNN, and Trump reacted in a post on Truth Social made at 10:33 a.m. during the anchor’s show.

“Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, ‘Death Valley,’ because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!),” Trump wrote. “Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!”

Acosta’s one-hour 10 a.m. show will be replaced by The Situation Room hosted by Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Anderson, according to the Status newsletter.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

