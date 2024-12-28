Tucker Carlson Reveals His Child’s Vaccine Injury, Slams Use of Aborted Fetal Tissue in Medicine

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Political commentator Tucker Carlson revealed one of his children suffered from a vaccine injury in an interview released Friday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s lawyer, Aaron Siri.

Carlson was “shocked and revolted” as he and Siri discussed the use of aborted fetal tissue in vaccines, which prompted the former Fox News host to share his child’s resulting health issue from vaccination.

“Let me explain to you why some people oppose the MMR vaccine. In every single dose of an MMR shot, there are literally, literally millions of pieces from the cultured cell of an aborted fetus. In every single injection,” Siri said to a very serious-looking Carlson.

Siri acknowledged that his claim may “sound crazy” but added that he obtained his information from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) own MMR vaccine ingredient list.

Carlson asked, “Where do they get aborted fetuses?” before answering his own question: “From abortion clinics.”

Siri stammered in response to Carlson’s conclusion and told him the aborted fetal tissue must be “alive” to use in vaccines.

With his head on his hand, a visibly disturbed Carlson told Siri he was “so shocked and revolted” when he watched parts of Siri’s nine-hour-long deposition against the world leading vaccine expert Dr. Stanley Plotkin.

“I watched part of it in preparation for this interview and was, you know, so shocked and revolted by it,” Carlson told his guest. “I was already on your side, obviously. As a parent of a child who was vaccine injured.”

Carlson did not share details on the extent of his child’s vaccine injury, but he reiterated that he was “in tune” was all of Siri’s points. The political commentator and notorious COVID-19 mandate skeptic called the lawyer’s deposition against Plotkin “one of the most shocking things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

