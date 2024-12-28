Quantcast
Saturday, December 28, 2024

Tucker Carlson Reveals His Child’s Vaccine Injury, Slams Use of Aborted Fetal Tissue in Medicine

‘I watched part of it in preparation for this interview and was, you know, so shocked and revolted by it…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson / @TCNetwork via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Political commentator Tucker Carlson revealed one of his children suffered from a vaccine injury in an interview released Friday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s lawyer, Aaron Siri.

Carlson was “shocked and revolted” as he and Siri discussed the use of aborted fetal tissue in vaccines, which prompted the former Fox News host to share his child’s resulting health issue from vaccination.

“Let me explain to you why some people oppose the MMR vaccine. In every single dose of an MMR shot, there are literally, literally millions of pieces from the cultured cell of an aborted fetus. In every single injection,” Siri said to a very serious-looking Carlson.

Siri acknowledged that his claim may “sound crazy” but added that he obtained his information from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) own MMR vaccine ingredient list.

Carlson asked, “Where do they get aborted fetuses?” before answering his own question: “From abortion clinics.”

Siri stammered in response to Carlson’s conclusion and told him the aborted fetal tissue must be “alive” to use in vaccines.

With his head on his hand, a visibly disturbed Carlson told Siri he was “so shocked and revolted” when he watched parts of Siri’s nine-hour-long deposition against the world leading vaccine expert Dr. Stanley Plotkin.

“I watched part of it in preparation for this interview and was, you know, so shocked and revolted by it,” Carlson told his guest. “I was already on your side, obviously. As a parent of a child who was vaccine injured.”

Carlson did not share details on the extent of his child’s vaccine injury, but he reiterated that he was “in tune” was all of Siri’s points. The political commentator and notorious COVID-19 mandate skeptic called the lawyer’s deposition against Plotkin “one of the most shocking things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Sounds Like a Promotional Stunt’: Fox News Co-Host Brushes Off Claim Half of Canada Wants to Join Trump’s America

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com