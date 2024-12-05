Quantcast
Notorious Vaccine Pusher Hints at Another Plan-demic During Trump’s 2nd Term

'All that’s going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump administration. We need a really, really good team to be able to handle this...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Peter Hotez
Peter Hotez / IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Notorious vaccine promoter Dr. Peter Hotez hinted Wednesday on MSNBC that another pandemic will plague America as soon as President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated in January.

Nearly five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Hotez told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace that up to 11 illnesses could threaten the U.S. as soon as President Joe Biden transfers power to Trump.

“Here’s the reason why we really need to care about this stuff,” he told the anchor. “We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st.”

Hotez listed the following 11 sicknesses as potential threats: bird flu, new coronavirus, SARS, mosquito-transmitted viruses, dengue, Zika virus, oropouche virus, yellow fever, pertussis or whooping cough, measles and polio.

“All that’s going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump administration,” he said. “We need a really, really good team to be able to handle this.”

Hotez’s comments came days after the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released its final report on Monday.

The Republican-led probe concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus “likely emerged because of a laboratory or research related accident.”

The 520-page document also concluded that various pandemic restrictions, such as masking and social distancing, were “ineffective at controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

Overall, it was found that lockdown policies “did more harm than good” — a truth conservatives faced relentless criticism for at the height of the outbreak.

The House’s probe also focused on EcoHealth Alliance, a nongovernmental organization that sub-awarded NIH grants to global labs, including the ill-fated Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Politico reported Wednesday that Biden may consider pardoning COVID czar Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, before he can be charged of any crimes.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

