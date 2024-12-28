‘Sounds Like a Promotional Stunt’: Fox News Co-Host Brushes Off Claim Half of Canada Wants to Join Trump’s America

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News co-host George “Tyrus” Murdoch brushed off Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary’s claim that half of Canada wants to join President-elect Donald Trump’s America in a roundtable discussion on Friday’s episode of The Five.

On Thursday, O’Leary took to Fox Business and said “at least half of Canadians are interested” in combining economies in the U.S. and Canada. The Canadian businessman added that he plans to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the potential move.

NEW: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian, says he likes the idea of combining the US and Canadian economies, says he is heading to Mar-a-Lago to start the talks. O'Leary said half of Canadians are interested in Trump's proposal. "[Canadians] want to hear more… what this… pic.twitter.com/ss2sjIADBC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024

Tyrus told Fox News colleagues that the Shark Tank star’s idea “sounds like a publicity stunt.”

Tyrus tells “The Five” that Kevin O’Leary’s claim half of Canadians want to join Trump’s U.S. “sounds like a publicity stunt.” pic.twitter.com/thJ3UJPbEP — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) December 28, 2024

“I think both of his watches are broken,” Tyrus said of O’Leary. “Like, okay, there’s no 50 percent of Canadians who who wanted to give up Canada. I mean, that’s their country.”

The Five fill-in panelist compared the idea of Canadians willing to join the U.S. to Americans open to relinquish their country to “the other side.” He took a swipe at O’Leary, who he believed was attempting to boost his own profile by making the claim.

“It almost sounds like a promotional stunt for a TV show,” Tyrus added.

BREAKING: Trump tells Canada if they were to become the 51st state, “their taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the world.” pic.twitter.com/5yoLsnEpio — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 25, 2024

Tyrus mentioned Trump’s trolling of Canada and interpreted the president-elect’s post about making Canada the 51st state to be a negotiation tactic.

“I think the Canadian government is paying attention because President Trump is putting tariffs, he’s trolling them, he’s having a good time with it. And maybe Mr. Wonderful is trying to get on it. But 50 percent? I’d love to see the poll,” he told fellow The Five anchors.

O’Leary said in his bold remarks that merging the U.S. and Canada could provide border security and economic benefits. However, he did not account for the country’s leftist politics, which Tyrus slammed as “one of the most liberal countries” on the planet.

“We’ll play along with this game, okay — it would be, they’re one of the most liberal countries. It would mean the two Senate seats they would have would make Jessica’s day because they would both be liberal and we would lose the Senate,” he warned.

