Quantcast
Saturday, December 28, 2024

‘Sounds Like a Promotional Stunt’: Fox News Co-Host Brushes Off Claim Half of Canada Wants to Join Trump’s America

‘Maybe Mr. Wonderful is trying to get on it. But 50 percent? I’d love to see the poll…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Tyrus
Tyrus / IMAGE: Fox News

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Fox News co-host George “Tyrus” Murdoch brushed off Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary’s claim that half of Canada wants to join President-elect Donald Trump’s America in a roundtable discussion on Friday’s episode of The Five.

On Thursday, O’Leary took to Fox Business and said “at least half of Canadians are interested” in combining economies in the U.S. and Canada. The Canadian businessman added that he plans to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the potential move.

Tyrus told Fox News colleagues that the Shark Tank star’s idea “sounds like a publicity stunt.”

“I think both of his watches are broken,” Tyrus said of O’Leary. “Like, okay, there’s no 50 percent of Canadians who who wanted to give up Canada. I mean, that’s their country.”

The Five fill-in panelist compared the idea of Canadians willing to join the U.S. to Americans open to relinquish their country to “the other side.” He took a swipe at O’Leary, who he believed was attempting to boost his own profile by making the claim.

“It almost sounds like a promotional stunt for a TV show,” Tyrus added.

Tyrus mentioned Trump’s trolling of Canada and interpreted the president-elect’s post about making Canada the 51st state to be a negotiation tactic.

“I think the Canadian government is paying attention because President Trump is putting tariffs, he’s trolling them, he’s having a good time with it. And maybe Mr. Wonderful is trying to get on it. But 50 percent? I’d love to see the poll,” he told fellow The Five anchors.

O’Leary said in his bold remarks that merging the U.S. and Canada could provide border security and economic benefits. However, he did not account for the country’s leftist politics, which Tyrus slammed as “one of the most liberal countries” on the planet.

“We’ll play along with this game, okay — it would be, they’re one of the most liberal countries. It would mean the two Senate seats they would have would make Jessica’s day because they would both be liberal and we would lose the Senate,” he warned.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Attack Dog’ Donald Trump Jr. Reflects on RFK Jr.’s ‘Fast’ Alliance with MAGA
Next article
Tucker Carlson Reveals His Child’s Vaccine Injury, Slams Use of Aborted Fetal Tissue in Medicine

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com