‘This is Her Home’: Search for Missing GOP Rep Ends in Dementia Facility

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) The search for missing Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, ended in the memory care unit at an assisted living facility in late December.

Tarrant County residents speculated that Granger’s six-month-long absence was the result of the 81-year-old congresswoman’s cognitive decline. One outraged Texan said on Thursday that Granger was placed in a memory care facility and that her taxpayer-funded salary should be cut off.

“I’m hearing she’s in a memory care unit. Can’t confirm details yet. We need to have standards (something like) Representatives who miss 3 votes in a row without announcing a legitimate medical reason should have their salaries and benefits frozen. This has to stop!” X user @TXfairfighter wrote to one man who asked, “Where’s Kay?”

Granger’s last vote was cast on July 24, according to her roll call vote page. The Dallas Express found no success attempting to reach Granger’s district and D.C. offices on the phone, so the Texas news outlet’s team took their investigation directly to the source.

Upon visiting her district office, The Dallas Express learned the congresswoman, who is retiring and did not seek reelection in the recent cycle, had the place shut down as if she already abandoned her job as a public servant.

A constituent told The Dallas Express that Granger was locked in a memory facility after she was caught “lost and confused” in her neighborhood. Reporters from the outlet traced down and visited the facility under the guise of requesting an interview on the recent federal spending bill, but they were blocked from seeing the congresswoman.

“This is her home,” Taylor Manziel, an assistant executive director of the senior living facility, told The Dallas Express.

Tarrant County Republican Chairman Bo French raised alarm over Granger leaving her constituents without representation in Congress, according to the outlet.

“The lack of representation for CD-12 is troubling to say the least. At a time when extraordinarily important votes are happening, including debt ceiling, disaster relief, farm bills and border issues, Kay Granger is nowhere to be found. The margin in Congress is razor thin and the lack of a Republican vote representing CD-12 disenfranchises 2 million people. We deserve better,” French said.