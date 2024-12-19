Trump to Primary ‘Suicidal’ Republicans Who Revel in ‘Ridiculous’ Government Spending

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he would primary any “suicidal” Republican willing to defy him to support the “ridiculous” 1,547-page federal funding bill polluted with pork.

In two posts on Truth Social, Trump broke his silence on the bloated continuing resolution, released by GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday. The bill was branded as “extraordinarily expensive” by the president-elect, who intends to eliminate government waste through his incoming Department of Government Efficiency.

“Sounds like the ridiculous and extraordinarily expensive Continuing Resolution, PLUS, is dying fast, but can anyone imagine passing it without either terminating, or extending, the Debt Ceiling guillotine coming up in June? Unless the Democrats terminate or substantially extend Debt Ceiling now, I will fight ‘till the end,” Trump wrote in part.



The president-elect continued by calling out Democrats, saying, ““This is a nasty TRAP set in place by the Radical Left Democrats! They are looking to embarrass us in June when it comes up for a Vote,” he continued. “The people that extended it, from September 28th to June 1st, should be ashamed of themselves. It was political malpractice!”

Trump railed against the bill’s funding of the Global Engagement Center, which the State Department previously used to censor and demonize conservative voices in media by providing a blacklist to advertisers.

He put provisions preventing subpoenas for the January 6 Committee and providing cost-of-living adjustment pay raises to members of Congress on blast.

“Also, the Communist Global Engagement Center, a project of Crooked Hillary Clinton, should not in any way, shape, or form be extended and, the shielding of the very corrupt J6 Unselect Committee of Political Losers and Thugs would be suicidal for any Republican approving it. Likewise, this is not a good time for Congress to be asking for pay increases. Hopefully, you’ll be entitled to such an increase in the near future when we, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’”

In his second post, Trump promised to primary any Republican representatives who support the bill and its Democrat-inserted “bells and whistles.”

“If Republicans try to pass a clean Continuing Resolution without all of the Democrat ‘bells and whistles’ that will be so destructive to our Country, all it will do, after January 20th, is bring the mess of the Debt Limit into the Trump Administration, rather than allowing it to take place in the Biden Administration,” Trump wrote. “Any Republican that would be so stupid as to do this should, and will, be Primaried. Everything should be done, and fully negotiated, prior to my taking Office on January 20th, 2025.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.