Saturday, June 29, 2024

Trump’s Heartfelt Call to Mother of Teen Slain by Illegal Aliens

'I mean, she was really … we were all shocked...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alexis Nungaray places a white rose on the casket of her 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn Nungaray during a graveside service on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Houston (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAAlexis Nungaray, the mother of a 12-year-old girl reportedly killed by two illegal aliens, shared her initial reaction to former President Donald Trump’s call before his CNN debate on Thursday. 

“Shocked,” was how the mother responded to Trump’s Thursday call, as reported by the New York Post, citing family friend Victoria Galvan.

According to Galvan, Trump spoke with the grieving mother for 10 minutes, offering his condolences and assuring her he would keep in contact.

Trump said he was thinking of Jocelyn Nungaray, who authorities say met her tragic end after being lured onto a bridge by two Venezuelan men in Houston, Texas.222

“He wanted to … say that he was praying for Alexis and that he’s been thinking about her and he wanted to reach out. He said that he was going to reach out in a couple days to her … I mean, she was really … we were all shocked,” Galvan told the Post. 

Prosecutors allege that Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos murdered Jocelyn Nungaray before disposing of her body in a bayou.  

Authorities suspect that the two men raped the young girl but are waiting for medical examinations. 

The murder of Jocelyn Nungaray has deeply shaken the nation, highlighting the dangers associated with President Joe Biden’s border policies.  

“He was like, ‘I’m actually about to come on for a debate’ … He gave his condolences, and he said that he would be reaching back out to her,” Galvan said. 

According to Galvan, she and Alexis Nungaray reflected on how Jocelyn would have been amazed that a former president remembered her. 

During the CNN debate with President Joe Biden, Trump highlighted the victims brutally murdered by illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. under the Biden administration. 

“There have been many young women murdered by the same people [Biden] allows to come across our border,” Trump said.  

“We have a border that’s the most dangerous place anywhere in the world, considered the most dangerous place, anywhere in the world. He opened it up and these killers are coming into our country and they are raping and killing women,” he added.

