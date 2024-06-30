BREAKING: Biden Could Decide to Exit 2024 Race on Sunday

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sunday could mark the formal beginning of President Joe Biden’s end as the presumed presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

Biden has summoned his family for an apparent emergency meeting to discuss whether he should exit the 2024 race.

The move came after Americans witnessed his senility and declining health during his CNN debate with Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

The meeting, planned before the debate, includes First Lady Jill Biden, along with the president’s children and grandchildren.

The news of the meeting was first reported by NBC News, which cited five sources familiar with Biden’s plan.

On Friday, Biden’s mood was described as “humiliated” and “devoid of confidence.”

Calls for Biden to step down emerged after Trump dominated the debate, criticizing Biden’s disastrous border policies inflation and rising crime.

In contrast, Biden appeared incoherent, lost and confused, igniting chaos within the leftist legacy media, the White House, Congress and the Democratic Party.

Top Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Jim Clyburn, are panicking that if Biden continues as the Democratic nominee, Trump would cruise directly to the White House.

The New York Times’s editorial board similarly called for Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee. The Times’s call came after the its scheme to shield the president from so-called cheap fake videos that revealed Biden’s senility.

Despite their concerns, one source said that only Biden and the first lady will determine whether to step down or not.

“The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady,” the source said. “If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course.”