Thursday, June 27, 2024

Anti-Trump Judge Fined for Illegally Targeting DA Who Indicted Aides

'I’m ready to take her on March 5th...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Houston County Judge Lina Hidalgo (Source: Screenshot / Fox Houston)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo received a scathing rebuke from the Texas Ethics Commission for illegally using government resources to advance her political agenda, reported the Texas Tribune on Thursday.

The commission slapped Hidalgo, an embattled Democrat, with a $500 fine after she violated ethics regulations by endorsing a political candidate during a press conference held at a taxpayer-funded facility in November 2023.

“I’m ready to take [District Attorney Kim Ogg] on March 5th and I’m so excited to know that she’s got such a fantastic opponent,” Hidalgo declared at the press event, directly violating the law, according to the ethics commission. 

Her endorsement targeted Ogg, also a Democrat, who had previously indicted three of Hidalgo’s former aides on charges of political corruption. Ogg was subsequently ousted during a primary challenge on March 5.

Hidalgo, whose job is more of a county executive, recently drew fire for a contentious exchange with a reporter over her attacks on former President Donald Trump over the alleged murder of a 12-year-old girl at the hands of illegal aliens. 

During a press briefing, Hidalgo accused Trump and Republicans of cynically exploiting the tragic murder of beloved Jocelyn Nungaray by two illegal aliens, according to authorities. 

“It hurts even more that they’re being used as pawns in this fight over immigration that doesn’t even exist because Biden and [Senate Minority Mitch] McConnell agree. It’s just that Trump won’t let him move it forward,” Hidalgo said. 

A reporter challenged her, stating, “You said this issue shouldn’t be politicized—but by pointing the finger at former President Trump and Republicans in Congress, aren’t you politicizing it?” 

Hidalgo appeared visibly flustered and stumbled to explain her partisan comments. 

