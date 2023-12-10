Trump Warns Biden on Indictments: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump delivered a scorching rebuke against President Joe Biden’s DOJ for opening a “Pandora’s box” by indicting a former president.

“He’s opened up a Pandora’s box that will never let our country be the same. I can only say to Joe: Be very careful what you wish for, but you have done is a terrible thing,” said Trump during a Saturday speech at a reception hosted by the New York Young Republican Club at a lower Manhattan restaurant.

Approximately 1,000 guests dined cheerfully as they awaited Trump, who is on his third run for president, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The former president and leading Republican presidential candidate’s remarks come as he faces a whopping total of 91 felony counts from two state and two federal investigations, all of which have been ordered or initiated by Democrats.

“I am being indicted for you. These are not indictments in the traditional sense. These are Biden indictments against their political opponent,” Trump added.

Despite the indictments, Trump has positioned himself well as the presumed nominee for GOP president in the 2024 election. Notably, several polls have shown Trump either leading or tying Biden in several key states.

“I am the first guy who ever got indicted whose poll number went up,” he said, reportedly drawing comparisons to Al Capone.

During his speech, Trump took a jab at the rampant illegal immigration chaos embroiling the Biden White House.

“We’re going to take New York,” Trump said, prompting crowd to break into applause. “I believe we have a great chance … With hundreds of thousands of people living on the sidewalks and streets and illegal aliens invading our city and state like nobody thought possible.”

In New York City, illegal immigrants have flooded the city’s shelter system, prompting Mayor Eric Adams, once a Democrat darling and Biden ally, to deliver dire warnings about the uncontrolled flow of illegal migration to the city.

During a September town hall meeting, Adams said, “I’m gonna tell you something, New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an ending to.”

He added, “I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City.”