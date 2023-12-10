Dem-Backed Jackson Lee Beaten ‘Like a Rented Mule’ in Houston Election

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who sought to become the first black mayor of Houston, was embarrassingly defeated by state Sen. John Whitmire by nearly a 30-percentage-point advantage.

Despite receiving the endorsement of some of the most influential Democratic politicians, the Associated Press called the Dec. 9 election for Whitmire, delivering a blow to Lee Jackson, whose campaign was mired in politically damning controversies.

Sheila Jackson Lee — endorsed by Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Hakeem Jeffries — just lost the election for mayor of Houston in a landslide https://t.co/GahbavixyI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 10, 2023

Earlier this year, a disturbing audio emerged, purportedly showing Lee Jackson berating her staffers for not having calendar information readily available. “F**king idiots serve no goddamn purpose,” the voice attributed to Lee said. “Nobody gives a shit about what you’re doing, and you ain’t doing shit.”

Most recently, Jackson Lee came under mockery on Twitter for releasing an ad telling her supporters to vote on Dec. 7—two days before the election.

Whitmire celebrated the voters’ decision in a series of social media posts, including sharing a photo showing his strong lead against Jackson Lee.

Voters have spoken, and I am humbly grateful to the people of Houston for electing me as their next mayor. While this marks the beginning of the true challenge ahead, as you all know, my only reason for running was to make a difference. I’m fired up to get started. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/XlGvD1O4P3 — John Whitmire (@whitmire_john) December 10, 2023

Houston voters supported Whitmire despite the plethora of high-profile endorsements received by Jackson Lee’s campaign, including those of former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and former Texas gubernatorial candidate Robert O’Rourke.

Social media observers flooded Twitter with celebratory messages and mocking comments aimed at Jackson Lee, who will remain a U.S. Representative.

Sheila Jackson Lee didn’t just lose, she got beat like a rented mule. That has to sting the old racist, abusive haint. pic.twitter.com/yzX0IyVP4p — Kelly (@SunshineSass2) December 10, 2023

“Sheila Jackson Lee – and her main endorser Mrs Clinton – just got their asses handed to them,” said conservative commentator and podcast host Monica Crowley on Twitter. Another user chimed in, saying, “Sheila Jackson Lee didn’t just lose, she got beat like a rented mule. That has to sting the old racist, abusive haint.”