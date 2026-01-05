Monday, January 5, 2026

Trump Suggests Tim Waltz Assassinated Dem. Lawmaker to Protect Somali Fraudsters

'Was Melissa Hortman unalived because she voted against a multi-billion dollar money laundering fraud?'

Posted by Editor 1
Vance Boelter
Security-camera footage shows Melissa Hortman's assassin, presumed to be Vance Boelter, wearing a latex mask and police uniform at the scene of the crime. / IMAGE: @nicksortor via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Many pundits credited a multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal with forcing Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz from his reelection bid after Waltz’s Monday morning announcement.

However, some argue that the de-facto money-laundering scheme to funnel tax dollars to Somali immigrants for phony childcare services, which upstart journalist Nick Shirley shed a spotlight on last month, may be a small part of a much larger conspiracy.

Additional scrutiny has now befallen Waltz and his cohorts regarding the assassination last June of state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, with some re-upping allegations that Kamala Harris’s 2024 running mate was at the center of a sinister cover-up plot.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, President Donald Trump seemed to lend credence to those theories.

The post referenced an earlier X post from Ohio-based social-media influencer Bridgett Fertig, who said alleged assassin Vance Boelter, a former Waltz political appointee, had sent a letter to FBI officials implicating Waltz.

“Was Melissa Hortman unalived because she voted against a multi-billion dollar money laundering fraud?” Fertig said. “The fraud that she voted against that heavily implicated illegal aliens, specifically Somalians, who have been racketeering this kind of child care, health care rackets and cooperating with our corrupt government?”

Leftists frequently have invoked the Hortmans’ murders as the lone counterpoint to criticism that a surge in political violence has been largely one-sided.

Boelter reportedly expressed pro-life Christian views and voted in the 2024 Republican primary, although the state’s open primaries allow anyone to choose which one to vote in.

Yet, despite a trove of evidence and public comments from the accused, the assassination plot remains shrouded in mystery, with mainstream media showing little interest in a deeper investigation of Boelter’s motives.

The Hortmans’ children quickly denounced Trump’s post and called on him to take it down.

“I am asking President Trump to remove the video that he shared and apologize to me and my family for posting this misinformation and for using my mother’s own words to dishonor her memory,” said their son, Colin, in a statement on Sunday.

Waltz also reacted to the video, while stopping short of answering the allegations against him.

“Dangerous, depraved behavior from the sitting president of the United States,” he wrote in an X post. “In covering for an actual serial killer, he is going to get more innocent people killed. America is better than this.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

