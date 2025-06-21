Alleged Minn. Assassin Says Gov. Tim Walz Wanted Him to Kill Sen. Amy Klobuchar

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses reportedly wrote in a letter to the FBI that Gov. Tim Walz also wanted him to assassinate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, according to a bombshell report from the Minnesota Star Tribune. A Walz did not deny the allegation when commenting on the report.

Citing two people familiar with letter’s contents, the Star Tribune reported Friday that Boelter claimed “Gov. Tim Walz instructed him to kill U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar so that Walz could run for the U.S. Senate.”

Boelter does have a loose link to Walz, who ran for Vice President last year on Kamala Harris’s ticket. Boelter was appointed to the workforce development board by then-Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then reappointed in 2019 by Walz to a four-year term that expired in 2023.

MINNESOTA MAN: According to dicuments found in the Tim Walz-appointed assassin's car, Vance Boelter was secretly trained by the military and instructed by Tim Walz himself to assassinate Rep. Amy Klobuchar so Walz could claim her Senate seat.

However, the Star Tribune reported that Boelter’s letter reflected the ramblings of a mentally ill man, downplaying the likelihood that what he says about Walz is true.

“The letter is the clearest evidence yet of Boelter’s mindset after the targeted violence against Minnesota politicians last week. It is incoherent, one and a half pages long, confusing and hard to read, according to two people familiar with the letter’s contents,” the newspaper reported. “It includes Boelter alleging he had been trained by the U.S. military off the books, and that Walz, who is not running for Senate, had asked him to kill Klobuchar and others.”

Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping reportedly responded to the letter, saying that “due to the seriousness of the allegations it contains, we will state only that we have seen no evidence that the allegations regarding Governor Walz are based in fact.”

Instead of denying the allegation, a Walz spokesman reportedly gave a rambling non-answer.

“This tragedy continues to be deeply disturbing for all Minnesotans,” said the spokesperson, Teddy Tschann

“Governor Walz is grateful to law enforcement who apprehended the shooter, and he’s grateful to the prosecutors who will ensure justice is swiftly served,” Tschann said.

I'm no PR expert, but if someone accused me of conspiring to assassinate a sitting Senator — and if that accusation was going wildly viral — I would actually DENY THE ACCUSATION instead of issuing a BS non-response.

Klobuchar, for her part, reportedly said that “Boelter is a very dangerous man and I am deeply grateful that law enforcement got him behind bars before he killed other people.”

While Boelter may indeed be mentally ill, he does have a bizarre resume that includes experience in the security industry.

Corporate records show Boelter’s wife filed to create a company called Praetorian Guard Security Services LLC with the same Green Isle mailing address listed for the couple. Boelter’s wife is listed as president and CEO and he is listed as director of security patrols on the company’s website.

The website says the company provides armed security for property and events and features a photo of an SUV painted in a two-tone black and silver pattern similar to a police vehicle. Another photo shows a man in black tactical gear with a military-style helmet and a ballistic vest.

Geolocation data from his electronic devices also indicates that Boelter travelled to Africa, Nepal, Turkey, India, and other international destinations in recent years.

🚨Tracking Connections to MN Assassin

We geofenced Boelter's family farm and found a unique device. We followed that device for the last 3 years – located in places like Africa, Nepal, and Washington, DC. We are releasing our data to the public in the interest of transparency.

Boelter is accused of killing former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home last Saturday, before travelling to also shoot and injure Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, at their Champlin address about nine miles away. Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Hoffmans’ home shortly after 2 a.m., Champlin police said, and found the lawmaker and his wife, Yvette, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Boelter remained on the lam for over the next 24 hours before he crawled to officers in surrender Sunday after they located him in the woods near his home.

