Monday, January 5, 2026

President Trump Poses With Sen. Graham and a ‘Make Iran Great Again’ Hat

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attends a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. At right are Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) posted a photo on X on Monday of himself and President Donald Trump posing with a hat that reads “Make Iran Great Again” amid threats of another US and Israeli war against Iran.

“Another great day with [President Trump], who has brought America back, stronger than ever, at home and abroad. God bless our Commander in Chief and all of the brave men and women who serve under him,” wrote Graham, who traveled back to Washington from Florida with the president aboard Air Force One.

“I’m proud to be an American. God bless and protect the brave people of Iran who are standing up to tyranny,” Graham added.

During the 12-day US-Israeli war on Iran, appeared to threaten Iran with regime change. “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” he wrote on Truth Social on June 22.

Graham’s post comes amid protests in Iran that President Trump has suggested he may use as a pretext to attack the country. “If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday, not long before his military bombed and invaded Venezuela to kidnap President Nicolas Maduro.

During his flight with Graham, Trump threatened Colombian President Gustavo Petro with a similar raid and suggested Cuba was ready to “fall.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

 

