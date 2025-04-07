Trump Voters Outraged over Kash Patel’s Promotion of Jan. 6 Hunter to Senior FBI Position

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The betrayal cut so deep that many Trump voters didn’t want to believe it at first.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that FBI Director Kashyap Patel promoted agent Steven J. Jensen to run the FBI’s Washington DC field office. As the Times reported, Jensen was in charge of the bureau’s domestic terrorism operations section during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising. According to testimony from the Democrats’ Jan. 6th Commission, Jensen called J6 protestors “terrorists” and promised to “round them all up.”

At first, some conservative influencers said that the Times report might be fake news. And when the Gateway Pundit published an article Saturday that the Times report was indeed false, many were quick to believe it.

However, it was the Gateway Pundit article that was fake news; not the Times report. Jensen’s promotion was reported by numerous sources, and confirmed by none other than Patel himself—the FBI director retweeted a Newsmax report about Jensen’s promotion.

Once Patel’s betrayal was apparent, Jan. 6 protestors and other Trump supporters turned from skeptical to outraged.

“Dan, we didn’t vote for y’all to promote anti American clowns like Steve Jensen. The dude setup the system that tracked parents who protested at school board meetings. The dude called J6ers terrorists That dude needs to be fired, this is embarrassing brother,” said the conservative influencer Hodge Twins.

Patel hasn’t addressed the matter, while FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino made cryptic posts on Twitter/X on Sunday.

“I want to reassure you that nothing that is happening here is happening by accident. Because of the sensitivity of what the FBI deals with, both the Director and I have to be circumspect in what we can make public,” Bongino said, pleading: “Neither one of us came here to play games. Measure us by results. You will see them.”

Jensen’s promotion is just Patel’s latest promise he broke to the MAGA constituents—what the Friday Times article aptly described as a “bait and switch.”

Before his appointment, Patel reversed his position on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Patel previously expressed support for implementing warrant requirements for FISA 702, but he abandoned that position during his confirmation hearings—meaning he supports warrantless surveillance of Americans.

Patel also said that he’d shut down its headquarters and turn it into a “museum for the deep state.” Additionally, he’s yet to live up to promises such as that he’d release all the FBI’s files on notorious pedophile and likely federal informant Jeffrey Epstein.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.