Quantcast
Friday, April 4, 2025

Kash Patel Promotes FBI Agent Who Targeted Trump Supporters for Years

Jensen was in charge of the bureau’s domestic terrorism operations section during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising...

Posted by Ken Silva
Kash Patel
Kash Patel / IMAGE: CBS News

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Before he became FBI director, Kash Patel made a lot of bold statements about the changes he’d make to the bureau—including that he’d shut down its headquarters and turn it into a “museum for the deep state.” Patel also made more substantial promises, such that he’d release all the FBI’s files on notorious pedophile and likely federal informant Jeffrey Epstein.

Since his appointment, Patel has reversed a lot of his FBI-critical stances, and he’s yet to fulfill many of his promises.

And according to the New York Times, Patel has now appointed an agent who targeted Trump supporters for years to a key position within the bureau. Indeed, the Times reported Friday that Patel named Steven J. Jensen to run the FBI’s Washington DC field office.

As the Times reported, Jensen was in charge of the bureau’s domestic terrorism operations section during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising, and he played a “key role” in responding to that event.

Jensen was also in charge of the FBI’s controversial program to monitor protesting parents at school board meetings as potential domestic terrorism threats—a scandal stemming from October 2021, when Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo directing the FBI to divert counterterrorism resources towards tracking alleged threats at school board meetings.

The Times noted that Patel railed against this program in his book, Government Gangsters.

“Patel wrote that the Justice Department targeted parents who pushed back against ‘programs to teach their children vile and hateful race theory.’ The department, Mr. Patel said, ‘justified its threatening campaign against parents in a memo that labeled these law-abiding citizens as ‘domestic terrorists,’” the Times reported Friday.

The Times aptly described Patel’s newfound professed love for the FBI as a “bait and switch” on MAGA. The Times cited emails Patel and his deputy director, Dan Bongino, wrote to the bureau’s agents, praising them and the FBI.

“Over the past few years, the F.B.I.’s reputation has been damaged in the eyes of our employers, the American people,” Patel wrote on Wednesday in one of the messages, according to the Times. “I know each of you, serving across this great nation, are tackling cases that will further the betterment of the communities in which you live and work.”

Along with all the reversals described above, Patel has also reversed his position on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Patel previously expressed support for implementing warrant requirements for FISA 702, but he abandoned that position during his confirmation hearings.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.



Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gov’t Contractor Fired for Attending July 13 Butler Trump Rally w/ Company Hat
Next article
DOJ Probing Biden’s Illegal Use of Obstruction Law Against J6 Defendants

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com