Quantcast
Sunday, April 6, 2025

Meat-Cleaving Maniac Shot by Police after Stabbing 4 Girls

The suspect was identified as 49-Year-Old Longqian Chen...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
NYC crime
Crime is skyrocketing in New York City. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAPolice shot a meat cleaver-wielding man named Longqian Chen, who allegedly slashed and stabbed four of his young female relatives during a bloody rampage inside a Brooklyn home on Sunday morning, officials said.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the four girls — ages 16, 13, 11 and 8 — had serious stab and slash wounds but are expected to survive.

Tisch said the 11-year-old victim called police around 10:15 a.m. to alert authorities that she and her siblings had been attacked by their uncle. Officers heard screams after they arrived at the home in southern Brooklyn and were met near an entrance by the suspect, who was holding a blood-covered meat cleaver and ignored several calls to drop the weapon.

Two officers, who could see blood on the floor and walls of the home, shot the man after he began to advance toward them, Tisch said.

A police spokesman said the 49-year-old suspect has been hospitalized. The suspect was identified as Longqian Chen, and there are initial reports that he was related to at least one of the victims.

Police found a bloody knife, in addition to the meat cleaver, in the home. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Voters Outraged over Kash Patel’s Promotion of Jan. 6 Hunter to Senior FBI Position
Next article
Tentative Deal is Reached in GOP Fight over Proxy Voting for New Parents

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com