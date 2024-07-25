Quantcast
Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Fake News Caught Trying to Memory Hole Kamala’s Appointment as ‘Border Czar’

'I will just reiterate that the vice president is not doing the border...'

(Headline USA) The leftist media was slammed by conservative critics—including the Trump campaign—after it tried to cover for Vice President Kamala Harris this week by downplaying her role as President Joe Biden’s “border czar.”

Harris’s record on immigration has come under increased scrutiny over the past few days after she became the Democratic Party’s anointed presidential nominee when Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her on Sunday.

In an effort to deflect criticism away from Harris, Axios ran an article insisting that Harris “never actually had” the title of “border czar.”

However, Axios itself dubbed Harris the “border czar” in an April 2021 article.

Ironically, both articles were written by the same Axios reporter, Stef Kight.

“The number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border has reached crisis levels,” Kight wrote in 2021. “Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the ‘root causes’ that drive migration.”

After being called out, Axios issued an editor’s note on Kight’s recent story, claiming, “Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a ‘border czar’ back in 2021.”

Axios isn’t the only publication that ran to Harris’s defense. 

Time also published a piece Tuesday headlined, “Kamala Harris Was Never Biden’s ‘Border Czar.’ Here’s What She Really Did.” The piece insisted that “Harris was never put in charge of the border or immigration policy.”

And USA Today published a “fact check” saying, “Harris’s border work was on ‘root causes’ of migration: she wasn’t in charge.”

Contemporaneous records indicate that Harris initially was put in charge of handling the border situation, but openly dismissed the assignment, even laughing when asked about it.

Her press secretary at the time, Symone Sanders, explained, “I will just reiterate that the vice president is not doing the border.”

Afterward, the two appeared to have reached a compromise by narrowing the scope of her duties to addressing the “root causes” of the crisis in the Northern Triangle countries, although Harris exhibited little interest in tackling that issue with any determination either.

An estimated 12 million illegals have entered the country under Biden’s and Harris’s watch—a point her opponent, former President Donald Trump, has been sure to make.

“Harris was appointed ‘border czar’ in March of 2021, and since that time, millions and millions of illegal aliens have invaded our country and countless Americans have been killed by migrant crime because of her willful demolition of America borders and laws,” Trump said on Tuesday, and reiterated the point again during a rally Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.

