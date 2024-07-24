House Rep. Proposes Impeaching Failed ‘Border Czar’ Kamala

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On July 23, 2024, Rep. Anthony Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced articles of impeachment against Kamala Harris, who is now running for the presidency after Joe Biden suddenly ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris as his successor.

On Twitter, Politico’s Olivia Beavers posted screenshots of the resolution accusing Harris of “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to her as “border czar” allowing illegal aliens to invade the United States and misleading the American people about Biden’s physical and cognitive health.

It is different from the impeachment articles against Harris that he introduced last year — updated with some recent events pic.twitter.com/Lt9Iq6rUf7 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 23, 2024

“Time and again, Kamala Harris has refused to uphold her oath to the U.S. Constitution, and she must be impeached. Her breathtaking incompetence as Border Czar has allowed a crisis of drugs, rape, and murder to flood the streets of America,” Ogles said, according to the Daily Wire.

He then said that Harris “knowingly breached the public’s trust by failing to invoke the 25th Amendment after it became clear that Joe Biden was mentally and physically unfit to serve as president” and declared that “immediate action must be taken.”

The 81-year-old Biden dropped out of the race over the weekend. The Democrats had been pressuring him to leave the race after a disastrous debate performance late last month, which resulted in people questioning his mental acuity and electability. Almost right after leaving the race, Biden endorsed Harris for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

Harris was able to gather the support of enough delegates to win the nomination. However, the process remains open, and another challenger could be elected before voting begins.

Harris’s campaign boasted a significant fundraising haul in the first 24 hours. She is currently seeking a running mate.

Ogles, who is facing a Republican primary in his state’s 5th Congressional District on Aug. 1, 2024, and has been endorsed by Donald Trump, also introduced articles of impeachment against Biden and Harris last year.