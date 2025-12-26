Friday, December 26, 2025

Trump to Meet Zelensky in Florida Sunday

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida on Sunday, according to the Ukrainian president.

The two world leaders are expected to discuss peace talks in the RussiaUkraine war at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Zelensky told reporters the meeting was designed to finalize as many details as possible.

The United States has provided $187 billion in taxpayer dollars to Ukraine since 2022, according to the special inspector general responsible for Ukraine oversight.

Zelensky recently met with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about a proposed 20-point peace plan to end the war.

“We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

“Together with the American team, we understand how to put all of this in place,” Zelensky said. “I thank everyone who continues to put pressure on Russia so that they fully understand that prolonging the war will have severe consequences.”

