2025: More Than 2.5 Million Removed, Record Number of Violent Offenders Arrested

(Bethany Blanklely, The Center Square) Under new Trump administration policies, more than 2.5 million people were removed from the U.S. this year, including a record number of violent offenders.

This includes 622,000 who were deported and 1.9 million who self-deported, according to year-end Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs data.

The Trump administration directed targeted ICE enforcement and removal operations nationwide, involving multiple federal, state and local law enforcement partners.

The majority arrested, 70%, had criminal records. Large percentages included men who were previously deported, including multiple times, and had final removal orders from federal immigration judges. Even during the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, ICE continued to apprehend violent offenders. In Houston alone they arrested nearly 3,600, The Center Square reported.

Targeted operations began in so-called sanctuary cities where Democratic governors and mayors ordered law enforcement not to cooperate with federal immigration efforts.

In Massachusetts, during Operation Patriot 1.0 and Patriot 2.0, ICE arrested more than 2,860. During Patriot 2.0, out of 1,400 arrested, more than 600 were convicted felons, had pending criminal charges or were known foreign fugitives; 277 had removal orders, three were known or suspected terrorists, The Center Square reported.

In Chicago, ICE and Border Patrol launched Operation Midway Blitz, arresting more than 4,500. Federal agents were the targets of drive-by shootings, assassination hits and vehicular attacks, The Center Square reported.

In Los Angeles, more than 10,000 illegal foreign nationals were arrested. Americans who targeted ICE officers were also arrested for doxxing, threatening them and their family members and assaulting them, The Center Square reported.

In the Minneapolis area, ICE arrested more than 670 in “Operation Metro Surge.” In “Operation Twin Shield,” ICE worked with federal agents who uncovered extensive immigration fraud, The Center Square reported.

In Portland, Oregon, ICE arrested more than 1,240 in Operation Black Rose.

Enforcement actions continued this year as attacks against ICE increased by 1,000% and death threats increased by 8,000%, The Center Square reported.

ICE and Border Patrol also experienced an historic surge of vehicular attacks this year, The Center Square reported.

Enforcement actions also expanded at the local level through ICE’s 287(g) program. In May, ICE called on law enforcement to support its efforts. As of Dec. 23, ICE has signed 1,255 Memorandums of Agreement with law enforcement agencies in 40 states.

Florida led the U.S. with the most 287(g) agreements this year. ICE also launched the first 287(g) operation of its kind this year in Florida. Through Operation Tidal Wave, ICE and Florida law enforcement arrested more than 1,100 criminal foreign nationals in six days.

ICE also launched new partnerships with Republican-led states to expand detention space this year. This included opening Alligator Alcatraz in Florida, the Speedway Slammer in Indiana, the Cornhusker Clink in Nebraska and Louisiana Lockup in Louisiana.

DHS also launched a new website to show Americans where noncitizens were arrested by state and city. Their criminal histories include murder, aggravated assault, burglary or theft, weapons offenses, aggravated kidnapping, drug and human trafficking and smuggling, making terroristic threats, hit-and-run, arson, violent sexual assaults, multiple aggravated child sex crimes, among others. Those arrested were wanted fugitives, members of foreign terrorist organizations and gang members, The Center Square reported.

The Trump administration terminated parole programs that had been used to release millions of inadmissible foreign nationals into the U.S., including the CBP One app, The Center Square reported.

It was repurposed as a new CBP Home app, through which eligible foreign nationals receive a $1,000 stipend and free flight to return to their country of origin. This year, more than 1.9 million foreign nationals used the app to self-deport for the first time in U.S. history.

DHS also launched Project Homecoming in May, using chartered flights to return individuals and families, including young children, to their home countries. They received travel assistance and a $1,000 stipend, The Center Square reported.

The removal effort was unprecedented. It was also a marked reversal of Biden administration policies that ushered in at least more than 14 million illegal border crossers, The Center Square reported.