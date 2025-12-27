Saturday, December 27, 2025

Bill Maher Praises Donald Trump’s Bombing of Iran

Maher’s remarks referred to Trump’s recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities....

Posted by Jose Nino
Bill Maher
Bill Maher / IMAGE: Real Time with Bill Maher via YouTube

(José Niño, Headline USA) In a recent Free Press interview, comedian Bill Maher startled both fans and critics by naming Trump’s bombing of Iran his “best decision as president.”  

The Free Press reporter May Sulkin asked Maher what he thought Donald Trump’s best and worst presidential decisions were. His answer blindsided viewers: “Best thing he’s done was the Middle East deal — bombing Iran, backing Israel, and not pretending everybody in the Middle East has equal arguments.”  

Maher’s remarks referred to Trump’s recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The action, which also had backing from Israel, marked the most significant direct confrontation between the two nations in decades.  

Chris Menahan of Information Liberation shared this clip of Maher’s statement on Monday. 

Maher is an outspoken supporter of Israel. He has previously interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has routinely defended Israel’s punitive actions against Palestinians. 

In December 2023 following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, he delivered a blunt message to Palestinians: “Israel is one of the most powerful countries in the world, with a $500 billion economy, the world’s second-largest tech sector after Silicon Valley, and nuclear weapons. They’re here, they like their bagel with schmear, get used to it.”

During the Iran nuclear deal debate of the past decade, Maher expressed skepticism about Iran’s intentions. He noted that “Iran isn’t run by a normal government. It’s a radical Islamic theocracy, controlled by unelected clerics led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.” 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

