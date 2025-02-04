Quantcast
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Trump’s Tariffs Further Tear China Apart from Google

China also announced Tuesday that it will impose tariffs on 15% of coal and liquified natural gas imports...

Posted by Julianna Frieman
FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 2, 2022. A top White House official on Wednesday said at least eight U.S. telecom firms and dozens of nations have been impacted by a Chinese hacking campaign. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President Donald Trump’s Saturday round of global tariffs have already created a rift between China and the U.S.-based tech behemoth Google.

Trump implemented a 10% tariff on China through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on Saturday along with a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, according to the president’s Truth Social post.

American tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico were also set to go into effectTuesday before Trump agreed to a 30-day pause, as the two countries acted to address his concerns about border security and drug trafficking. Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

But President Xi apparently isn’t waiting to talk to Trump before responding. China reacted Tuesday by having its State Administration for Market Regulation prepare to launch an investigation into Google for alleged antitrust violations, CNBC reported.

Along with accusing Google of violating its anti-monopoly law, China also announced Tuesday that it will impose tariffs on 15% of coal and liquified natural gas imports from the U.S. and 10% tariffs on American crude oil, farm machinery and certain vehicles, according to the outlet.

Although Google stopped its Internet and search engine services in China in 2010, the American company did not stop helping Chinese businesses use its advertising services, CNBC reported.

During his first term, Trump pressured Google to part ways with Chinese telecommunications company Huawei amid foreign espionage concerns. In May 2019, Google banned Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer at the time, from accessing its digital products in compliance with Trump’s executive order prohibiting the use of foreign-owned telecoms equipment deemed a national security threat.

Although Trump did not explicitly name the China-based company in the 2019 executive order, the U.S. Department of Commerce did name Huawei on an ”Entity List” related to the move.

Trump’s approach to trade and technology tensions with China has been highly diplomatic, as the U.S. president gave Chinese company ByteDance a 75-day extension to work out a deal to salvage TikTok’s operation in America.

TikTok went dark just one day before Trump’s inauguration due to a Biden-signed law that finally took effect. Trump swooped in to save the popular video-sharing social media app via a Day One executive order, proposing that the U.S. and China make a deal for joint ownership.

Trump promoted his TikTok deal idea Monday night on Truth Social, writing, “GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK! Would be wonderful for China, and all concerned.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julianna Frieman is a freelancer for Headline USA. She is also an author at the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on X at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trade War Fears Ease as Trump Pauses Tariffs after Concessions from Canada, Mexico
Next article
Gold Helps Protect Australians Against Depreciating Aussie Dollar

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com