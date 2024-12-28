Quantcast
‘This is Great’: Biden’s Biggest Soy Boy Spokesman Open to Praise Trump’s TikTok Rescue

‘If Donald Trump manages to save TikTok and the app doesn’t get banned, I will give him the credit he deserves. Absolutely, no doubt…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Harry Sisson and Hunter Biden
Harry Sisson and Hunter Biden / IMAGE @OilLondonTV via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Leftist social media influencer Harry Sisson, a devout supporter of President Joe Biden, said Friday he would give President-elect Donald Trump credit if he can save TikTok from being banned in the U.S.

In April, Biden signed into law a bill into law that would block Americans from using TikTok if Chinese parent company ByteDance failed to sell the popular social media app. As the clock ticks toward the Jan. 19, 2025 deadline, Trump, who leveraged TikTok to win over young voters, urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to pause the implementation of the Biden administration’s TikTok ban and extend ByteDance’s deadline.

Sisson posted a rare video on social media in which he borderline praised Trump for fighting against an immediate TikTok ban, politically scheduled one day before his second term begins.

The leftist influencer explained Trump’s 25-page amicus brief to his followers, acknowledging that the Republican wants to “save the platform while addressing national security concerns.”

“Donald Trump alone possesses the deal-making expertise, the electoral mandate and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform,” Sisson said of Trump, who he recently called a “lunatic” and a “puppet president” of Elon Musk.

Sisson called Trump’s TikTok rescue mission “great” and promised to give the Republican credit if he delivers.

“This is great. Like, look, if Donald Trump manages to save TikTok and the app doesn’t get banned, I will give him the credit he deserves. Absolutely, no doubt,” he said before admitting he’s “not so sure” Trump could pull it off.

Sisson continued by saying, “This is a major, major development. A huge step, which very well could possibly stop the Supreme Court from banning it.”

Sisson railed hard against Trump during the 2024 campaign, parroting leftist talking points relentlessly both before and after Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to finish the Democrats’ doomed race.

During a livestream at the Democratic National Convention in August, Sisson attempted to school My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for supporting Trump, who he called a “convicted felon.”

Lindell hit back at the Sisson by asking, “Hey Harry, have you had your free vasectomy yet?”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
