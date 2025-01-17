Trump Says U.S., China Will Solve Fentanyl, TikTok, Trade Problems

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday that he had a “very good” call with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. They discussed many issues between the countries, such as fentanyl pouring from China to the United States, the future of TikTok and Trump’s potential tariffs.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he and Jinping addressed “balancing trade, fentanyl, TikTok and many other subjects.”

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together … starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” he wrote.

Headline USA reported that Trump even invited Jinping to his inauguration, as confirmed by Trump’s incoming press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

“This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies, but our adversaries and our competitors too,” she said. “We saw this in his first term. He got a lot of criticism for it, but it led to peace around this world. He is willing to talk to anyone and he will always put America’s interest first.”

During his appearance at the New York Stock Exchange, Trump also said he’s been “thinking about inviting certain people to the inauguration” without referring to Jinping.

“And some people said, ‘Wow, that’s a little risky, isn’t it?'” Trump said. “And I said, ‘Maybe it is. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.’ But we like to take little chances.”

However, the Washington Post reported that Jinping won’t attend the inauguration, sending the country’s vice president, Han Zheng, instead.

“We stand ready to work with the new U.S. government to enhance dialogue and communication … and find the right way for the two countries to get along with each other,” the Chinese ministry said.

Wu Xinbo, an international relations scholar at Fudan University in Shanghai, also told the newspaper that China wants to “pay back the respect that Donald Trump showed President Xi Jinping with his invitation,” adding that Japan and India — two key security partners of the United States — were only sending their foreign ministers

“We hope that Vice President Han will … kick off a good start in engagement with the Trump administration,” Xinbo said.