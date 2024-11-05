Trump Takes Questions After Casting Ballot

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took questions from reporters on Election Day after casting his ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump and his wife, Melania, voted Tuesday morning at the Mandel Recreation Center before stopping and reflecting on his campaign before the media.

“I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three,” the former president told the press, saying he feels “very confident” about his “inclusive” campaign.

Trump emphasized illegal immigration as one of the most important issues facing the nation.

He said elections should ideally be run with paper ballots and results should be known before midnight on Election Day.

One reporter asked Trump to tell his supporters not to be violent after the election results are known, to which the GOP nominee said is not necessary.

“I don’t have to tell them that,” Trump responded. “Of course they’ll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people.”

Trump said he expects to be at Mar-a-Lago as results trickle in, adding that he hears his campaign is “doing very well” so far.

He reflected on the previous day’s four final rallies and revealed that he had not prepared a speech for the evening.

“I don’t have to do that. I’m not a Democrat,” Trump continued. “I’m able to make a speech on really quick notice. If I win, I know what I’m going to say.

Despite his Manhattan conviction in March, Trump was able to vote in his home state because Florida defers to the state of conviction’s laws regarding felony voter eligibility for out-of-state convictions.

Since 2021 in New York, those convicted of felonies have been allowed to vote as long as they are not incarcerated at the time of the election.

Trump said U.S. Secret Service “stepped up” after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

He also reiterated confidence in his team—but noted he has to win.

“I think they’re crazy,” the former president told a reporter asking about whether he would ever concede. “If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it. And I think it’s, so far, I think it’s been fair.”

HAPPENING NOW: Republican Vice-President Candidate JD Vance is here in Cincinnati to vote. He says he’s confident in his team and he’s hoping to win. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/c0vcc9GsDF — Taylor Woods (@taylorwoodstv) November 5, 2024

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also voted on Election Day in Cincinnati.

“First of all, we do expect to win,” Vance said. “But obviously, no matter who wins, half the country as you said, is going to be at least partially disappointed.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.