Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Trump Takes Questions After Casting Ballot

'I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: ABC News via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took questions from reporters on Election Day after casting his ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump and his wife, Melania, voted Tuesday morning at the Mandel Recreation Center before stopping and reflecting on his campaign before the media.

“I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three,” the former president told the press, saying he feels “very confident” about his “inclusive” campaign.

Trump emphasized illegal immigration as one of the most important issues facing the nation.

He said elections should ideally be run with paper ballots and results should be known before midnight on Election Day.

One reporter asked Trump to tell his supporters not to be violent after the election results are known, to which the GOP nominee said is not necessary.

“I don’t have to tell them that,” Trump responded. “Of course they’ll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people.”

Trump said he expects to be at Mar-a-Lago as results trickle in, adding that he hears his campaign is “doing very well” so far.

He reflected on the previous day’s four final rallies and revealed that he had not prepared a speech for the evening.

“I don’t have to do that. I’m not a Democrat,” Trump continued. “I’m able to make a speech on really quick notice. If I win, I know what I’m going to say.

Despite his Manhattan conviction in March, Trump was able to vote in his home state because Florida defers to the state of conviction’s laws regarding felony voter eligibility for out-of-state convictions.

Since 2021 in New York, those convicted of felonies have been allowed to vote as long as they are not incarcerated at the time of the election.

Trump said U.S. Secret Service “stepped up” after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

He also reiterated confidence in his team—but noted he has to win.

“I think they’re crazy,” the former president told a reporter asking about whether he would ever concede. “If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it. And I think it’s, so far, I think it’s been fair.”

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also voted on Election Day in Cincinnati.

“First of all, we do expect to win,” Vance said. “But obviously, no matter who wins, half the country as you said, is going to be at least partially disappointed.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Is ‘Peanut’ the New ‘John Wick’ Puppy?
Next article
In Jailhouse Letter, 2nd Failed Trump Assassin Urges America to Vote against His Target

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com