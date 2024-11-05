In Jailhouse Letter, 2nd Failed Trump Assassin Urges America to Vote against His Target

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Alleged failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh apparently wrote a letter to The Palm Beach Post from his prison cell, urging Americans to vote against the man he tried to kill at a Florida golf course on Sept. 15.

The Palm Beach Post reported Saturday that it received an unsolicited letter addressed from “Trump Alleged Shooter Ryan W. Routh.”

“The four-page letter did not provide details on the suspected assassination attempt for which Routh faces life in prison. Instead, it ruminated on how the people of Palm Beach County will vote Tuesday and what consequences will come of it,” the newspaper, which did not publish the letter, reported.

“It predicted the end of democracy and the beginnings of a civil war if Trump wins a second term. It warned that the Republican nominee ‘will not let go of power if we all give it to him,’” the newspaper added.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the letter appears authentic, as the handwriting matches one published by the Justice Department about two weeks ago in a bid to keep Routh from talking to the press. The letter also reportedly included Routh’s daughter’s email, though she didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

Routh’s apparent letter comes weeks after the DOJ filed a motion to keep all of the discovery in his case secret.

The DOJ had argued that a protective order was necessary because Routh could potentially reveal sensitive information about witnesses or law enforcement personnel. They also accused Routh of trying to “influence the public’s perception of the matter or unduly interfere with the proper administration of justice.”

Judge Aileen Cannon refused the DOJ’s motion for a blanket protective order last week. Cannon ordered the parties to “confer by videoconference” by last Thursday, and to “endeavor to devise a more limited protective order that more adequately takes into account Defendant’s stated constitutional and logistical concerns.”

The results of the parties’ negotiations have yet to be made public.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.